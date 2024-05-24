Alex Morgan Returns, but Will She Be on U.S. Olympic Roster?
Former Cal star Alex Morgan returned to action for the San Diego Wave on Thursday night, playing in a game for the first time since she injured her ankle on April 19.
But will she play in the United States’ tuneup games against South Korea on June 1 and June 4, and, more importantly, did her injury-enforced layoff affect her chances of earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, to be chosen next month?
Morgan was included on the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 23-player roster announced on Tuesday by head coach Emma Hayes for the two games against South Korea. And Morgan was included even though her status for those games was uncertain.
Morgan returned to the pitch on Thursday, entering the game against Angel City FC in the 63rd minute. So she played just 27 minutes in that contest, which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Morgan has yet to score a goal in National Women’s Soccer League play this season, but she could provide the experience the young USWNT needs to have success in the Paris Olympics this summer.
But will she get that chance? The roster for the U.S. Olympic team is limited to just 18 players, five fewer than the roster for the South Korea contests. And if Morgan cannot show that she is 100% physically and back in top form, Hayes may be reluctant to take Morgan to Paris.
Morgan will turn 35 on July 2, three weeks before the United States plays its first women’s soccer game at the Olympics.
Hayes is expected to name her Olympic roster in mid-June, before the Americans play their final two tuneup games against Mexico on July 13 and Costa Rica on July 16.
The games against South Korea next month will be the first two with Hayes as the head coach, and it remains to be seen how she assesses Morgan’s value to the team. Morgan was left off the original roster for the SheBelieves Cup in February, but was added at the last moment as an injury replacement. She has been a starter in virtually every game the U.S. has played since. She scored goals in the first two SheBelieves Cup games, but has not scored for the U.S. since then.
Morgan has scored 123 international goals, the eighth most alltime of any player in the world, and by far the most of any active American player.
The ankle injury adds a layer to consider.
