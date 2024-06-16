Alex Morgan Still Without a Goal; Will That Affect Her Olympic Hopes?
Former Cal star Alex Morgan was again in the starting lineup in the San Diego Wave’s 1-1 draw against the Washington Spirit on Saturday, but she still has yet to score a goal in National Women’s Soccer League play this season.
You have to wonder whether her goal-scoring slump will affect her ability to make the U.S. women’s squad for the Olympics.
Morgan was replaced late in the second half of Saturday’s game, and the only statistic she recorded was a yellow card in the second half.
It remains uncertain whether the 34-year-old Morgan will make the U.S. 18-player for the Olympics, and she addressed that situation earlier this week.
“At this point in my career, I know what I have to bring to the table and being confident in that,” she told NBC. “If that means I fit into the puzzle in some way with the national team, then great. That’s always my goal. “But if it doesn’t, it’s out of my control.”
Her experience in international competition in big events figures to be a factor.
“Mentality wise, there is some richness to having so much experience on this team and understanding the adjustment things have,” she said. “Like when you get a new coach, when you have a lead-up to the Olympics or another major tournament.
“That experience definitely brings some sort of calm and ease in a way that maybe a younger player going for the first time might not have.”
She has scored 123 international goals, the most by any active American player.
U.S. head coach Emma Hayes is expected to announce the 18-player roster for the Olympics later this month. The Americans will the play two more tuneup matches before facing Zambia on July 25 in their opening match of the Olympics.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport