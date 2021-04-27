Cal's Alicia Wilson to Represent Native Britain at the Tokyo Olympics

Cal swimmers are frequent participants in the Olympics, and Alicia Wilson is among the first Golden Bears to officially earn a spot in the Tokyo Games that are scheduled to begin July 23.

Wilson has been named to the British team on Tuesday and will compete in the 200-meter individual medley. Olympic heats in the women’s 200 IM are set for July 26.

The Cal junior made the British team after finishing second in the 200 IM at the British Swimming Selection Trials earlier this month. Wilson completed the race in 2:09.61, which is her lifetime best and ranks fifth in the world this season.

Although this will be her first trip to the Olympics, Wilson is no stranger to international competition. She won a gold medal in the 200m IM at the 2019 World University Games in Naples, Italy.

Alicia Wilson Cal Athletics

Wilson, who is from Guildford, Surrey, located southwest of London, was third in the 200-yard IM at the NCAA Championships. She won the event at the Pac-12 meet an was runner-up at the conference championships in both the 400 IM and 200 back.

Former Cal swimmer Farida Osman, who now trains at Virginia Tech, already has qualified to represent her native Egypt at her second Olympics.

Wilson and Osman add to Cal’s tradition in women’s swimming at the Olympics. The program has produced 38 Olympics who have combined to win 49 medals.

Cover photo of Alicia Wilson by Catharyn Hayne, KLC fotos

