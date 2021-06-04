Three Cal Baseball Players Named to All-Pac-12 Team

Darren Baker, Quentin Selma, Dylan Beavers among the 32 names on the all-conference squad.

Cal had three players named to the 32-player all-Pac-12 baseball team, which was announced Thursday.

Infielder Quentin Selma was named to the all-conference team for the second time, while second baseman Darren Baker and outfielder Dylan Beavers each earned all-Pac-12 honors for the first time.

Selma, a senior, had 15 homers for the season, and his 11 home runs during conference play led the Pac-12. He also had 47 RBIs and hit .291. He was particularly effective late in the season. Over the final 10 games, he hit seven home runs and hit. 368.

Baker, who is also a senior, had career highs in batting average (.327), runs (40), hits (73), stolen bases (28 in 34 attempts), walks (28) and on-base percentage (.402) while starting all 55 games for the Bears. Baker reached base safely in 54 of 55 games.

Baker was also named to the nine-man Pac-12 all-defensive team for the second time after committing just three errors and posting 159 assists.

Beavers, a sophomore, was not even a starter when the season began, but quickly earned a spot on the everyday lineup with his show of power. His 18 home runs led the Pac-12 during the regular season, and were two homers more than anyone else in the conference. He also batted .302, and his .630 slugging average ranked fifth in the conference.

Cal pitchers Sean Sullivan, Ian Villers and Josh White received honorable mention.

The Pac-12 player of the Year is Oregon’s Aaron Zavala, he pitcher of the year is Stanford’s Brendan Beck, and coach of the year is Arizona’s Jay Johnson.

Cover photo of Quentin Selma and Dylan Beavers by Robert Edwards, KLC Fotos

