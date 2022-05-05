White Sox outfielder hasn't played since being plunked on the hand last Friday.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa on Wednesday said former Cal star Andrew Vaughn will “most probably” go on the injured list after being hit by a pitch on his right hand last Friday.

The second-year major leaguer with the Chicago White Sox has not played since the game against the Los Angeles Angels due to ongoing inflammation in the hand.

Here's a Thursday morning update, courtesy of the Chicago Tribune:

“If you think about how long ago it was, it shows you that the bruise is deep and it’s a tough spot to handle it,” La Russa said. “It’s an area where it’s not about being tough enough to handle it, it just alters everything you do.”

Vaughn told reporters that his X-rays and MRI were clear. But the injury has lingered to the point the club likely will put the 24-year-old on the IL for 10 days to let it heal.

“It’s doing OK,” Vaughn said. “It has kind of progressed, but it’s still aching when I swing, real bad. It’s kind of blocking me from swinging because of the pain.

“I feel it all the time. It’s not a good place to get hit. A lot of people get hit there and it breaks. I got pretty lucky that it didn’t break, but there’s still a lot of inflammation in there.”

Vaughn remained in the game to run the bases after being plunked, but has not played since.

“I want to be out there playing. I want to be helping my team. It stinks I can’t be out there.”

Vaughn, who won college baseball’s 2018 Golden Spikes Award in his sophomore season at Cal, is batting .283 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 16 games. He has hit safely of 12 of 16 games so far this season.

Vaughn said he will do what he can before getting back on the field.

“Right after I couldn’t even hold anything ‘cause it was so banged up,” Vaughn said. “But I can hold a bat, I can take some decent dry swings.”

Cover photo of Andrew Vaughn by Matt Marton, USA Today

