She qualifies first into the NCAA nationals after a throw of 250 feet, 10 inches.

Camryn Rogers did it again.

For the second time this season and the fourth time in less than 12 months, the Cal senior has broken the national collegiate record in the women’s hammer throw.

Rogers threw 250 feet, 10 inches (76.46 meters) on her first attempt Thursday at the NCAA West preliminary meet at Fayetteville, Arkansas. That eclipses her existing mark of 248-5 (75.73), set earlier this spring at the Mt. SAC Relays.

Including the two collegiate records she set at last year’s NCAA championships, Rogers now owns the top five marks in college history. She is currently No. 4 on the 2022 world list.

Rogers also broke the tie she had with Sultana Frizell for the Canadian national record. Frizell first established the mark in 2014 before Rogers equaled it last month.

Rogers has climbed to No. 21 on the all-time world list.

She will get one more chance representing Cal to go farther still when she closes out her college career at the NCAA championships in Eugene, June 8-11. Rogers will be chasing her third consecutive collegiate title.

Old rival Alyssa Wilson of Texas State, formerly of UCLA, finished second at 239-0 (72.85) — nearly 12 feet back of Rogers.

Cal junior Anna Purchase finished third and also qualified for the NCAA nationals with a throw of 226-2 (68.95). Another teammate, junior Rebecca Tomann, was 27th at 194-3 (59.21).

The Bears now have four athletes with clinched spots at the NCAA meet on the heels of Josh Johnson (shot put) and Ivar Moisander (hammer throw) qualifying Wednesday.

The regional meet continues through Saturday, with Cal freshman and collegiate discus recordholder Mykolas Alekna set to compete on Friday morning.

Six more Cal athletes were scheduled to compete on Thursday afternoon, led by senior sprinter Ezinne Abba in both the 100 and 200 first-round races.

The top 12 finishers in each individual event at the West and East regional prelim meets qualify for the NCAA nationals.

