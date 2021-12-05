Fifth-Place Finish at the Bahamas Will Keep Collin Morikawa from No. 1 Ranking

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa Stumbles to Fifth at the Bahamas - No. 1 Ranking Has to Wait

    The 24-year-old Cal grad shoots a final-round 76, one day after carding a 64.
    Collin Morikawa won’t ascend to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings this week.

    The 24-year-old Cal graduate’s dream week in the Bahamas went sour on Sunday when he had two double-bogeys on the first six holes to squander a five-stroke lead and finish in a tie for fifth place at the World Hero Challenge.

    Morikawa, who proposed to long-time girlfriend Katherine Zhu on the beach on Tuesday, had been nearly flawless on the golf course through three rounds. He had 18 birdies and two eagles over the first 54 holes.

    With a victory, Morikawa would have become the 25th different player to reach No. 1 since the world ranking system began in 1986. He would have become the second-fastest to get there opening a career, in just 61 events. Tiger Woods did it after 21 starts.

    Jon Rahm will retain the top spot in the world rankings.

    Morikawa, who won the British Open this year then became the first American to be No. 1 on the European Tour, missed three birdie chances from 10 feet or closer at the start of the round. When he hit two shots into the bushes at Nos. 4 and 6 he was on his way to a 41 over the front nine.

    Viktor Hovland shot a final-round 66 and won with a score of 18 under par, four strokes better than Morikawa. Hovland began the day six strokes behind Morikawa.

    "I didn't think a win was going to be very possible," Hovland said. "But I know this course is tricky. You can make birdies, but it's easy to make bogeys and doubles. If I put a good score up there, you never know what's going to happen.”

    Morikawa had shot 68-66-64 through the first three rounds. He finished in a tie for fifth with Justin Thomas at 14 under.

    Scottie Scheffler was second at 17 under with Sam Burns and Patrick Reed tied for third at minus-15.

    Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Adam Cairns, USA Today

