Ex-Cal Golfer Brandon Hagy in Contention for First PGA Tour Win

Former Cal golfer Brandon Hagy put himself in position to claim his first PGA Tour victory with a strong third-round performance at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Hagy shot a 4-under-par 67 on the TPC Deere Run course on a rainy Saturday to leave him alone is second place at 15 under par, one stroke behind Sebastian Munoz heading into Sunday's final round.

Most of the top players are not competing in this event, choosing instead to play in Europe to prepare for the British Open, which begins July 15. None of the top 15-ranked golfers in the world are playing at the John Deere Classic.

That doesn't matter to Hagy, who turned pro in 2014 and is still looking for this first Tour win. He is on a bit of roll lately, though, having finish tied for sixth last week, two strokes behind the leaders, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Brandon Hagy. Photo by Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports.

Hagy has three top-10 finished in his pro career, and he finished second at the Honda Classic in March, although he wound up five strokes behind the winner.

On Saturday, he had three birdies in the first 10 holes and was tied for the lead midway through his round. He bogeyed the 11th hole, but he responded with birdies on the 13th and 17th holes to post a round of 67.

He will be paired with Munoz for Sunday's final round. Munoz had six birdies and two bogeys to equal Hagy's round of 67.

The best round of the day was provided by Scott Brown, who fired an 8-under par 63 and is among a pack of five golfers at 14-under for the tournament.

Cover photo of Brandon Hagy by Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports

