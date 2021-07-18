Collin Morikawa Wins The Open - An Unprecedented 2nd Major on his 1st Try

His win at the British event gives him wins in two majors in his first try at each.

Collin Morikawa has done something no golfer in history has achieved.

The 24-year-old Cal alum took charge with a run of three straight birdies to close out the front nine and never lost the lead on the way to winning The Open at Royal St. George’s Golf Club on Sunday.

Under 80-degree clear skies — the hottest day of the year at Kent, England — no one was hotter than Morikawa, who became the first player ever to win two major titles each on his first attempt.

The moment:

Morikawa captured the PGA Championship a year ago and on Sunday claimed the 149th edition of the tournament we know as the British Open.

A week after finishing in 71st place at the Scottish Open, he fired a final-round 66 and completed his week’s work without a bogey on his final 31 holes to secure the Claret Jug. That was the third-longest bogey-free stretch in history to end a major by champion.

At the PGA at Harding Park in San Francisco, Morikawa avoided a bogey over his final 23 holes.

But Morikawa won the PGA with no fans on hand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, he smiled briefly while greeted by the roar of the crowd as he walked to the 18th green.

.

Morikawa's great shot on the eighth hole

He finished The Open with a 15-under par 265 to win by two strokes.

Ranked fourth int he world, Morikawa became just the second player in 95 years to win twice in his first eight career majors.

Morikawa survived a ferocious Sunday push by Jordan Spieth, who got within one stroke after a birdie on No.14, completing a stretch of eight holes where he played six under.

.

Morikawa's outstanding shot on No. 10

Morikawa converted a long birdie putt on No. 14 to stretch his lead back to two strokes. Then he hit into thick rough to the left of the green on his second shot at No. 15, but chipped out of trouble and made an eight-foot putt to save par and retain his two-stroke advantage.

It was in keeping with the perhaps the best putting performance of his career. Known as a superior irons player, Morikawa entered the week ranked 124th on the tour in putting average. But he was No. 1 in that category this week.

Spieth was unable to get any closer and could not secure his fourth career major title, finishing with a 66 and a four-day score of 13-under 267.

.

A Morikawa birdie putt on the 14th hole:

Morikawa entered Sunday at 11 under, one stroke back of South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen. Morikawa made par on his first six holes and pulled even when Oosthuizen bogeyed No. 4.

Things turned on holes 7, 8 and 9, with Morikawa making birdies on all three, including a 20-footer on No. 9 that got him to three-under 32 for the front nine.

Oosthuizen continued to struggle, finishing the first nine at 37 to fall four strokes back.

Meanwhile, Spieth was just beginning his charge. He made an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole (the eighth of the day on that hole), then peeled off birdies on Nos. 9, 10, 13 an 14 to pull within a stroke of the lead.

Oosthuizen shot a 71 on Sunday to finish in a tie for third at minus-11.

Tournament favorite and world No. 2 Jon Rahm, winner of the recent U.S. Open made four straight birdies through 16 on his way to a final-round 66 to finish tied with Oosthuizen at minus-11.

Byeong Hun An, one of two other Cal golfers at The Open, shot a 67 on Sunday to finish at three-under and in a tie for 26th place. Max Homa closed with a 69 and wound up tied for 40th at minus-1.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Peter van den Berg, USA Today

