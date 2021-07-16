Collin Morikawa Embraces Early Tee Time, Fires a 64 to Take the Lead at The Open

Most of the field still was on the course when the 24-year-old went to the clubhouse.

While America slept, Collin Morikawa was tearing up the course at Royal St. George’s Golf Club.

The 24-year-old Cal grad fired a six-under 64 early Friday to move into the lead at The Open in Kent, England.

Most of the field of 155 golfers was still on the course when Morikawa finished his round that included seven birdies. He was at seven under for he day through 14 holes before carding his lone bogey on No. 15.

As of 8:15 a.m. PT (4:30 p.m. in London), Morikawa had a two-stroke lead over first-round leader Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth, the 2017 British champ.

Morikawa will resume play Saturday with a nine-under score of 131, halfway to potentially becoming the first player to ever win two majors in his first try at each.

Photo by Peter even den Berg, USA Today

Morikawa had not played on a European links-style course until last week at the Scottish Open, where he finished in a tie for 71st place. He won the 2020 PGA Championship in his debut performance in that event.

In the wake of his struggles in Scotland, Morikawa made two significant changes for this week. He switched three irons — 7, 8 and 9 — from normal blades, and on long putts eschewed his recently adopted claw (saw) grip in favor of a conventional putting approach.

“I changed strictly because I couldn't find the center of the face," Morikawa told reporters when asked about switching clubs. "I was hitting these irons shots last week that I just normally don't and my swing felt good, but it was a huge learning opportunity. Last week, I wanted to win, but I came out of it learning a lot more, and thankfully it helped for this week.”

Referring to the change in his putting grip, Morikawa said, "It's a feel thing, but it's more I couldn't get the tempo on the saw (putting) grip. I think the saw grip is amazing for me. It's going to continue to be in my bag as I continue to putt.

"But from outside, 25, 20 feet ... I couldn't get that tempo that you see like a Brant Snedeker put on his putts. That is something you need out here because the greens are slower than what we're used to playing. I just switched to conventional. I didn't have to change anything mentally.

"I just kind of went at it like I normally felt and kind of matched the speeds. That's something that without my caddie, J.J., I wouldn't have figured out on my own.”

Morikawa made 15 greens in regulation and needed just 27 putts to complete his round.

His caddie, J.J. Jakovac, called Morikawa’s performance through two rounds “impressive.”

"He's done nothing but impress me for two years. It's not surprising,” Jakovac said. "It was huge going over to the Scottish last week. He learned a lot of stuff. Trying to learn how to hit more half-shots and flight it with your body. And the grass is different too."

After a three-under 67 on Thursday, Morikawa teed off at 12:25 a.m. PT and moved from a tie for ninth into a tie for fourth when he birdied No. 1. He really warmed up beginning at No. 5, when he made the first of six birdies over a stretch of 10 holes,

At one point he missed a 10-foot putt hat could have given him a 63 and tied the course record.

Rick Sessinghaus, Morikawa’s coach since he was 8 years old, told ESPN in an interview from Los Angeles, he enjoyed watching as his pupil make successful adjustments on the fly.

"It is hard to prepare for these conditions," Sessinghaus said. "We spent time at his course in Las Vegas before he left for the Scottish Open. We worked on alignment with his putting. When he is at his best, he plays with creativity, and this type of golf plays to that strength.

"He really likes the challenge of creating shots and feels you have to pay attention to all the factors before committing to a shot."

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Peter ven den Berg, USA Today

