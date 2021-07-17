Collin Morikawa Arrives at the Final Day of The Open on the Cusp of Something Special

Collin Morikawa finds himself on the doorstep of history entering the final round of The Open at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England.

Morikawa shot a third-round 68 on Saturday and is just one stroke back of leader Louis Oosthuizen in the 149th edition of Britain’s lone major.

With a victory Sunday, Morikawa would become the first man to win two majors in his first try at each. The 24-year-old Cal grad won the 2020 PGA Championship in his debut at that event.

Morikawa, ranked No. 4 in the world and headed to the Olympics in Tokyo later this month, is at 11 strokes under par at The Open.

Oosthuizen, the 38-year-old South African, shot a two-under 33 on the front nine Saturday to move to 13 under. Two bogeys back nine brought him back to earth a bit and he finished with a 69 and is at 12 under for the tournament.

It was an impressive recovery for Morikawa, who trailed by four strokes after 10 holes thanks to a pair of early bogeys.

“I think just believing in myself. I wasn't hitting that poor of golf shots. Just wasn't turning out great,” Morikawa said. “No matter what happens tomorrow I know I produced good golf shots already this week and I'm capable of it. I just have to stick to that and believe in the process.”

Morikawa and Oothuizen will play together in the final group Sunday, teeing off at 6:35 a.m. PT.

Morokawa made a long birdie putt on the eighth hole:

Oosthuizen is trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the British since Rory McIlroy in 2014. But he most overcome some frustrating history at the majors where he has been within the top three entering final day in his past 10 tries.

“Happy with the lead and need to play some good golf tomorrow,” said Oosthuizen, who won The Open at St. Andrew’s in 2010 by seven strokes but has come up short ever since. “Finishing second isn’t great, so I will play my heart out tomorrow and see if I can lift the claret jug again.”

Jordan Spieth briefly moved ahead of Morikawa, who began the day in second place, two strokes back of Oosthuizen. But Spieth faltered late, with bogeys on Nos. 11, 18 and 17 to drop back to third place at minus-9.

Morikawa, who tied for 71st place at the Scottish Open a week ago, has assembled rounds of 67, 64 and 68 this week. He barely missed a 15-foot putt on the 18th Saturday that could have given him a share of the lead.

He opened the day with a bogey and had another on the fifth hole. But he strung together birdies on Nos. 7, 8, 13 and 14 to surge back ahead of Spieth and stay close behind Oosthuizen.

Morikawa's birdie putt on No. 13:

Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners are tied for fourth place at 8 under. Conners shot a third-round 66.

Pre-tournament favorite and second-ranked Jon Rahm shot a 69 to reach now minus-7, and climbed from 12th to a tie for sixth place.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson had five bogeys on first 11 holes and wound up at 73 for the day. He is now at minus-4 for the tournament and dropped 14 spots into a the for 18th place.

Two other Cal golfers are tied for 44h place at even par through 54 holes. Max Homa, 30, shot a third-round 71 after a bogey on the 18th. Byeong Hun An, 29, suffered a triple-bogey six on the par-3 third hole and wound up with a 73.

