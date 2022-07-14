Collin Morikawa, who took the course to begin defense of his title at The Open just before 2 a.m. PDT, completed his first round Thursday with an even-par 72, eight strokes off the pace.

Morikawa, 25, assembled four birdies and four bogeys in an up-down round that left him tied for 49th place when he stepped off the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. He finished his round with a birdie on No. 18.

It’s been a challenging season so far for Morikawa, who hasn’t won a tournament since prevailing at Royal St. George’s last summer. After missing the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open last week, his world ranking slipped from No. 4 to 8.

A year ago, Morikawa shot a first-round 67 at the event commonly known as the British Open, then logged a second-round 64. He shot four straight rounds in the 60s on the way to a score of minus-15 that was two strokes better than Jordan Spieth and earned him his second major title.

Meanwhile, fellow Cal grad Max Homa teed off hours later and was just getting started when Morikawa finished. Homa, 31, bogeyed the second hole and was at plus-1 through five.

Homa is enjoying the best season his career, twice a winner on the PGA tour and up to No. 19 in the world rankings, his best ever.

He was in much better shape than playing partner Tiger Woods, who made a double bogey on No. 1 and was four over through five holes.

American Cameron Young played in the early group and is the leader with a bogey-free 8-under 64. Young, 25, is ranked No. 32 in the world and seeking his first professional win, although he has five top-10 finishes this season.

Rory McIlroy, who won The Open back in 2014 and was Masters champion this season, was two strokes back at 66. Cameron Smith hoping to become the first Australian in 29 years to win The Open, shot 67.

Many of the world’s elite players performed well in the early group Thursday. Victor Hovland shot a 4-under 68 while Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler all carded 69s.

