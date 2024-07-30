Cal at the Olympics: USA Water Polo Rebounds; Kara Kohler Rows On
Updated
Johnny Hooper and Kara Kohler delivered big performances Tuesday as Cal athletes continued to compete at the Paris Olympics.
Hooper and the USA men’s water polo team claimed their first victory, beating Romania 14-8.
Kohler, meanwhile, continued to move forward in rowing competition, advancing to the semifinal round of the women’s single sculls.
Men’s water polo
USA 14, Romania 8: Cal alum Johnny Hooper scored twice in the first quarter and his teammates took it from there in a decisive victory in group play.
Team USA evened its record at 1-1 after losing 12-8 to Italy in its opener on Sunday. Romania dropped to 0-2 in group play.
Hooper, a 27-year-old attacker who scored 245 goals for Cal from 2015-18, had USA’s first goal to knot the score early then scored again with 2:11 left in the first period to make it 3-3. He has three goals in USA’s first two games.
The Americans outscored Romania 7-1 over the next two quarters to take charge.
Goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg, who anchored Cal’s 2021-22-23 NCAA championships, played the entire game and had 14 saves against 22 shots.
USA returns to action Thursday against Greece, featuring former Cal star Nikolaos Papanikolaou.
Rowing
Kara Kohler, USA: The 33-year-old three-time Olympian moved into the semifinals of the women’s single sculls after a second-place finish in her quarterfinal race.
Kohler, a 2014 Cal graduate, finished in 7:34.96 to cross second behind Australia’s Tara Rigney, who posted a winning time of 7:30.57.
Kohler will race Thursday in a semifinal featuring New Zealand’s 37-year-old legend Emma Twigg, who won her quarterfinal race in the day’s fastest time of 7:26.89. Twigg, in her fifth Olympics, captured the single sculls gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Martin Mackovic, Serbia: Mackovic, 29, and teammate Nikolaj Pimenov finished fourth in the men’s double sculls semifinals in a time of 6:17.35. Only the top three advanced to the Final A, relegating the Serbian duo to Thursday’s Final B.
Mackovic, who rowed for Cal from 2016-18, is competing in his second Olympics.
Tim Roth, Switzerland: Roth and men’s four teammates finished last in their five-boat repechage, dropping them to Thursday’s Final B. The foursome came across in 6:00.29, well back of heat winner Italy, which was timed in 5:52.65.
Roth, who stands 6-foot-8, helped Cal win IRA national collegiate titles in 2022 and 2023 and took over this year to train for his first Olympics.
Badminton
Annie Xu and Kerry Xu, USA: The Xu twin sisters were eliminated after a 21-18, 21-12 to the Bulgarian doubles team of Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva.
The 24-year-olds, who both graduated from Cal in 2020 with economics degrees, finished group play without a victory in three matches in their Olympic debut.
Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan, USA: Cal graduates Chiu and Yuan were defeated 21-12, 21-13 by the men’s doubles team of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese-Taipei.
Chiu and Yuan, first-time Olympians, were eliminated from further competition after falling to 0-3 in group play.
Late Monday, they lost 21-11, 21-12 to the Japanese team of Taker Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.