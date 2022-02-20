Cal Baseball: Bears Beat No. 17 TCU on Walk-Off Wild Pitch

Freshman Rodney Green Jr. makes an impact in his college debut, helping the Bears improve to 2-0

Cal freshman Rodney Green Jr. made the most of his first college at-bat by getting a pinch-hit triple in the bottom of the ninth, then scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch, giving the Bears a come-from-behind, 7-6 victory over 17th-ranked TCU in the MLB4 event on Saturday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Cal is now 2-0, and both wins came in dramatic fashion. The Bears beat Houston on Friday by scoring a run in the ninth to tie it and scoring two in the 10th to win it.

On Saturday, the Bears trailed TCU 4-0, but Dylan Beavers' first home run of the season and a Beavers' RBI single that capped a four-run eighth inning put the Bears ahead 6-4.

TCU tied in the top of the ninth, setting up Green's heroics. With one out and no one on, Green was sent in to pinch-hit for Nathan Manning. On an 0-1 pitch from TCU reliever Gray Thomas, Green belted a triple to right-center.

While pitching to the next Cal batter, Thomas unleashed a wild pitch, and Green, who was born in Berkeley and attended El Cerrito High School, scampered home with the winning run.

Henrik Reinertsen was the last of five Cal pitchers and got the win for the second straight day. He pitched two scoreless innings on Friday and two-thirds of an inning on Saturday without yielding a run.

Cole Elvis was 3-for-5 with an RBI for Cal, and Beavers was 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Cal concludes its weekend at the MLB4 Tournament against San Diego State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

.

Cover photo of Dylan Beavers by Andrew Hoppin, MLB

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport



