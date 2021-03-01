Dylan Beavers' Fourth Home Run Helps Cal Win Game, Series From USF

Dylan Beavers smacked his fourth home run of the young baseball season to help Cal get its first road win and its first series win with a 5-1 victory over San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

Cal improved to 4-4 after winning the series against USF three games to one.

The stars on Sunday were Beavers and pitchers Paulshawn Pasqualotto and Josh White.

Beavers, a sophomore outfielder, had just five hits in the Bears' first seven games of the season, but three of those hits were homers. He went 3-for-5 on Sunday, including a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning that broke a 1-1 tie.

Beavers' average is up to .286 and his OPS is 1.085. He leads the team in RBIs with 10 as well as homers (four). No Cal player hit more than three home runs last season, when the Bears played just 16 games.

To that point, Pasqualotto had been keeping Cal in the game. He allowed just one run, four hits and no walks while pitching the first six innings. Cal's four-run seventh inning allowed him to pick up his first win and slice his earned-run average to 1.72 for the season (two starts).

White picked up his first save and lowered his ERA to 0.77 by throwing three hitless innings while striking out six and walking one.

Cal leadoff hitter Darren Baker was 0-for-4 Sunday with a walk, but he has reached base via hit or walk in all eight games. He's batting .290.

Pitcher/DH Grant Holman, Cal's only Baseball America first-team preseason All-American, has yet to play a game for the Bears this season because of injury.

Cover photo of Dylan Beavers by Robert Edwards/KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport