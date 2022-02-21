Skip to main content

Cal Baseball: Bears Improve to 3-0 for First Time in 9 Years

Cole Elvis' home run helps Cal get past San Diego State

With the help of Cole Elvis' three-run home run, Cal's baseball team defeated San Diego State 6-3 in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Sunday in its final game of the MLB4 tournament. 

The Bears are now 3-0 for the first time since the 2013 season. That may not be a good omen, however, since Cal's 2013 team finished with a 23-31 record, including 10-20 in the conference.

For the third straight game the Bears had to come from behind.  Cal starter Joseph King allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Bears took command with a four-run fourth inning highlighted by Elvis' first home run of the season. Elvis went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and is hitting .538 for the season.

King got the victory and Mitchell Scott retired all three batter he faced in the ninth to record his first save.

San Diego State finished second in the Mountain West Conference last year and was picked to finish third this year.

Cover photo of Cole Elvis by Cal Athletics

