Cal Discus Star Mykolas Alekna Tops Likely Paris Olympic Rivals at Marrakesh
In a preview of this summer’s Olympic men’s discus final in Paris, Cal junior Mykolas Alekna emerged with a decisive victory over his rivals, winning at the Wanda Diamond League meet at Marrakesh, Morocco on Sunday.
Alekna, who broke the event’s 39-year-old world record on April 14 in Oklahoma, had the three best throws of the day in competition against powerhouse throwers Daniel Stahl and Kristjan Ceh.
Redshirting at Cal this spring to prepare for the Paris Games, Alekna delivered the winning throw of 231 feet, 11 inches (70.70 meters) — nearly 10 feet beyond what anyone else managed.
The 21-year-old Lithuanian's two next best throws — 229-5 (69.94) and 225-4 (68.68) — also would have won the competition.
“I feel good. I’m happy with my result — over 70 meters, that’s what I was hoping for,” Alekna told World Athletics the day after flying 6,000 miles from the Bay Area to Morocco. “I wasn’t as fresh but I’m happy with it.”
Alekna uncorked a world-record throw of 243-11 (74.35) last month to serve further notice that he will be a serious contender at the Olympics. He finished second at the World Championships in 2022 as a 19-year-old, then wound up third at the ’23 Worlds.
This was his first meeting of the year against Stahl (the 31-year-old Swede who won the Tokyo Olympics and owns two World Championship titles) and Ceh (a 25-year-old from Slovenia, who won the 2022 World title).
Australia’s Matthew Denny, the fourth-place finisher at the Tokyo Olympics, took second place with a mark of 222-2 (67.74). Stahl wound up third at 221-5 (67.49) while Ceh fouled four times and placed seventh at 212-1 (64.64).
Asked what it means to beat Stahl and Ceh in their first clash of the season, Alekna said, “It gives a lot of confidence. I’m happy I can compete with the best in the world. It was a great competition. Yeah, it gives me confidence.”
He has three more Diamond League meets, starting May 30 at Oslo.
"Three more meets with all the best before the Olympics,” Alekna said. “I think it’s a good way to prepare.”
Martynas Alekna, Mykolas’ older brother, finished ninth with a mark of 209-9 (63.93).