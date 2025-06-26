Cal Sports Report

Cal Finishes 24th in Directors' Cup Standings

The ranking of all sports at Division I schools does not include two of Cal most successful sports

Jake Curtis

Cal placed 24th in the final Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup standings for 2024-25, which were announced on Thursday.

The Directors’ Cup, awarded by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, is a ranking of the success of all the sports of a given school. Cal is hurt by the fact that two of its most successful sports -- rugby and men's rowing -- are not included in the Directors' Cup calculation because they are not NCAA sports.

The winner this year was not Stanford, which has finished first in 26 of the 31 years that the award has been given. Instead Texas has become the new dominant sports program. This year the Longhorns finished first for the fourth time in the past five years. USC was second and Stanford third this year.

This is the fifth straight year Cal has finished no better than 20th, but Cal was once one of the top contenders for the Directors' Cup. The Golden Bears finished in the top 10 in eight of the nine years from 2003 to 2011. The Bears’ best finish came in 2011, when Cal placed third.

Click here for a list of sports included in the Directors’ Cup point system.

Here are the general rules on how the Directors’ Cup is calculated:

The top 19 sports at each school count toward the school’s final point total, with the following breakdowns:

---- Five of the 19 sports must be baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball, women’s soccer and women's volleyball

---- The next highest-scoring 14 sports for each school, regardless of gender, will be used to determine a school’s final point total in the standings.

---- For FBS Football, the top 25 teams are awarded points based on their final ranking in the Coaches poll. Every team that is not ranked but wins a bowl game is placed in a tie for 26th place. The next available ranking goes to teams that played in a bowl but lost that bowl game, and that includes Cal for this academic year.

Here is how Cal finished in the Directors’ Cup standings since its inception in 1994:

2025 – 24th

2024 – 20th

2023 – 22nd

2022 – 27th

2021 – 40th

2020 – No award given (COVID)

2019 – 18th

2018 – 20th

2017 – 14th

2016 – 11th

2015 – 12th

2014 – 20th

2013 – 17th

2012 – 11th

2011 – 3rd

2010 – 9th

2009 -- 7th

2008 – 7th

2007 – 9th

2006 – 7th

2005 – 15th

2004 – 9th

2003 – 9th

2002 – 20th

2001 – 12th

2000 – 102nd

1999 – 23rd

1998 – 19th

1997 – 25th

1996 – 30th

1995 – 13th

1994 – 17th

