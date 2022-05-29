Cal Varsity Eight Places Fourth in Women's NCAA Rowing Championships

Bears wind up sixth in the team competition in national event in Florida

Cal's varsity eight had a good showing at the NCAA women's rowing championships at Sarasota, Fla., finishing fourth in the grand finals on Sunday morning.

The Golden Bears came into the event ranked 10th, so this was good result for Cal, which did not qualify for the grand finals last year. The Golden Bears finished ahead of Washington, which had finished ahead of the Golden Bears in the Pac-12 championships

Texas' varsity eight blew away the field to win the national title for the second straight year. The Longhorns are coached by Dave O'Neill, who previously coached Cal for 16 years and won two NCAA varsity eight title with the Bears.

Texas finished nearly five seconds ahead of second-place Stanford. Princeton was third, one second in front of Cal, and the Bears finished 0.38 of a second ahead of Washington. (Results and times below.)

Here is the end of the race.

Cal finished sixth in the team competition with 101 points. Texas and Stanford wound up tied for first with 124 points apiece, but the Longhorns were awarded the team title by virtue of their win in the varsity eight boat.

Sunday's Results

V8+

1. Texas - 6:10.73

2. Stanford - 6:15.43

3. Princeton - 6:17.70

4. California - 6:18.78

5. Washington - 6:19.16

6. Brown - 6:26.59



2V8+

1. Brown - 6:29.34

2. Ohio State - 6:30.50

3. California - 6:35.77

4. SMU - 6:35.73

5. Penn - 6:36.74

6. Michigan - 6:42.78



V4+

1. California - 7:16.23

2. Virginia - 7:16.52

3. Rutgers - 7:18.70

4. Yale - 7:19.66

5. Michigan - 7:20.52

6. USC - 7:22.25

Cal V8+

Kaitlyn Turner

Sophie Faliero

Caroline Fagg

Della Luke

Sophie Balson

Ella Berger

Jane Perrignon

Sammie Henriksen

Sophie Ward

Cover photo by Erik Dresser

