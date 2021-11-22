Cal Water Polo Gets Good News About the NCAA Tourney After Tough Weekend

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal Water Polo: Bears Earn No. 2 NCAA Seed Despite Losing Twice at MPSF Tourney

    Golden Bears will pursue their first national title since 2016 at the Dec. 2-5 event.
    Author:

    Winning the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation regular-season title provided the Cal men’s water polo team the edge it needed to earn a spot in the Dec. 2-5 NCAA Championships at UCLA.

    The Bears, ranked No. 1 in the country last week, were named to the field as a No. 2 seed despite losing twice last weekend at the MPSF tournament at Stanford.

    Cal, which entered last week at 20-2, riding a six-game win streak and seeded No. 1, lost 12-11 in overtime to Stanford in the MPSF semifinals Saturday, then fell 11-9 to USC in the third-place game on Sunday.

    The Bears were included in the NCAA field nonetheless, based on their 20-4 season record and their regular-season title in what is by far the nation's top conference. They closed out the MPSF schedule with a 16-9 rout of UCLA a week ago.

    Cal , led by two-time MPSF Player of the Year Nikolaos Papanikolaou, will play its first game Dec. 4 against an opponent to be determined.

    The Bears are making their 31st appearance at the NCAAs and their second in a row. Cal has won the most national titles in history with 14 crowns, most recently in 2016.

    Read More

    USC (17-2) earned the No. 1 seed, joining Cal as automatic entries into the semifinals.

    UCLA (19-3) won the MPSF tournament title on Sunday, beating Stanford 11-10. Stanford missed out on a spot in the NCAAs and the selection committee did not give the Bruins a national seed, despite their win Sunday.

    UCLA will play a first-round on Dec. 2 against the winner of a play-in matchup this Saturday between Princeton (25-7) and Fordham (24-6). The winner of that game advances to face Cal two days later.

    USC awaits the winner of the first-round matchup of Long Beach State (22-5) and UC Davis (18-8).

    NCAA water polo championship bracket

    Cover photo of Nikolaos Papanikolaou by Catharyn Hayne, KLC fotos

    Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

    Collin Morikawa
    Other Sports

    Former Cal Star Collin Morikawa Adds to His Sparkling Golf Resume

    42 seconds ago
    Nikolaos Papanikolaou (C)_Cal__20210925_125727_Catharyn Hayne - KLC Fotos_213 2
    Other Sports

    Cal Water Polo Gets Good News About the NCAA Tourney After Tough Weekend

    8 minutes ago
    Florida center Colin Castleton
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball Will Get Tested by High-Level Opponents on Florida Trip

    8 hours ago
    Ashtyn Davis Robert Deutch
    Football

    Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Plays Well in Loss; Keenan Allen Stars in Win

    11 hours ago
    Utah Jeffrey Swinger
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Notebook: Oregon's CFP Hopes End; Utah on the Rise

    14 hours ago
    Kekoa Crawford celebrates with Marcel Dancy
    Football

    Quarterback Chase Garbers and the Cal Offense Paint a Big Game Masterpiece

    14 hours ago
    Jayda Curry Chris Leung
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Improve to 4-0 With Win Over UC San Diego

    14 hours ago
    Cal students celebrate after recapturing The Axe
    Football

    Cal's 1-5 Start Seems Like a Long Time Ago After Rout of Stanford

    Nov 21, 2021