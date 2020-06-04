Cal Athletics: Golden Bears Past and Present Have Something to Say
Jeff Faraudo
This is the way it's been at Berkeley since the days of Mario Savio more than a half century ago.
The Free Speech Movement was born on the Cal campus in the 1960s, and the lessons still resonate:
Speak up.
Speak out.
Speak loudly.
In the days since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck, the nation has responded with coast-to-coast protests, most of them peaceful and on target. The reaction has spread worldwide.
None of it has passed by Cal athletes and coaches, who have decried racial inequality and how it sometimes manifests itself in police brutality.
We'll save you the time of scrolling through your social media history and provide here a sampling of the reaction from Cal athletes and coaches, past and present:
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...