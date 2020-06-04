CalSportsReport
Cal Athletics: Golden Bears Past and Present Have Something to Say

Jeff Faraudo

This is the way it's been at Berkeley since the days of Mario Savio more than a half century ago.

The Free Speech Movement was born on the Cal campus in the 1960s, and the lessons still resonate:

Speak up.

Speak out.

Speak loudly.

In the days since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck, the nation has responded with coast-to-coast protests, most of them peaceful and on target. The reaction has spread worldwide.

None of it has passed by Cal athletes and coaches, who have decried racial inequality and how it sometimes manifests itself in police brutality. 

We'll save you the time of scrolling through your social media history and provide here a sampling of the reaction from Cal athletes and coaches, past and present:

...

Aaron Rodgers and teammates locking arms
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

...

Jaylen Brown leads march in Atlanta
Boston Celtics' guard Jaylen Brown

...

Cameron Jordan on being targeted
Cameron Jordan on peaceful protests in New Orleans
Cameron Jordan one day later
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan

...

Cal assistant football coach Burl Toler III
Cal assistant football coach Burl Toler III

...

Former Cal wideout DeSean Jackson
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson

...

Mark Fox statement
Cal basketball coach Mark Fox

...

Cal women's basketball coach Charmin Smith
Cal women's basketball coach Charmin Smith

...

Former Cal tight end Ian Bunting, part 1
Former Cal tight end Ian Bunting part 2
Former Cal tight end Ian Bunting

...

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

...

Cal football coach Justin Wilcox's statement
Cal football coach Justin Wilcox

...

Packers say enough

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers say: ENOUGH!

