Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Cal at the Olympics: Kara Kohler, Gennaro di Mauro Advance in Rowing

Another former Golden Bears rower, Jack Cleary, helps Australia advance in quadruple sculls
Author:
Publish date:

Rower Kara Kohler, who was a Cal freshman 11 years ago, and Gennaro di Mauro, who will be a freshman at Cal this fall, advanced to the quarterfinals of single sculls with qualifying performances in their first heats at the Olympics on Thursday.

Kohler, who competed at Cal from 2010 to 2014, represents the United States in these Olympics, and she won the first of six opening-round heats in the women’s single scull.

Kohler was a bronze medalist in quadruple sculls in the 2012 Olympics, but failed to make the Olympic team in 2106. After considering retirement from the sport, she instead switched to single sculls and is hoping to become the first American woman to win a gold medal in that event.

Kohler eased to victory in her six-boat heat, comfortably advancing to Monday’s quarterfinal in a time of 7:49.71 over the 2,000-meter course. That was one of the slower winning times in the heats, but the times are not overly significant at this stage.

Di Mauro will enroll at Cal this fall, and the 19-year-old who represents Italy at the Olympics, moved into Monday’s quarterfinals of men's single scull by finishing second in his five-boat heat. He finished his heat in 7:06.87, which was 3.99 seconds behind heat winner Sverri Nielsen of Denmark. Di Mauro did not have to struggle to advance to Monday’s quarterfinals.

Later in the day, former Cal rower Jack Cleary, 27, was a member of the Australian quadruple sculls entry that qualified for the A Final, which means he remains in contention for a gold medal.

The top two finishers in each of the two heats advanced, and Cleary’s Aussie boat placed second in its five-boat heat, just 1.74 seconds behind The Netherlands.

.

Cover photo of Kara Kohler is by Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Mychal Kendricks Mark J. Rebilas
Other Sports

Report: Ex-Cal LB Mychal Kendricks Sentenced to 1 Day in Jail

Kara Kohler Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network
Other Sports

Cal at the Olympics: Kara Kohler, Gennaro di Mauro Advance in Rowing

Jaiven Plummer
Football

Cal Football Adds 10th Recruit to Class of '22 - Wide Receiver Jaiven Plummer

alex morgan jack gruber
Other Sports

Cal at the Olympics: Alex Morgan, U.S. Soccer Team Stunned in Opener

Alysia Johnson Montaño
Other Sports

Ex-Cal Star's Olympic Dreams Were Hijacked by Russian Doping Scandal

1976 Montreal Olympics logo
Other Sports

From Jamaica to London to Berkeley, Marilyn Neufville Was an Olympic Pioneer at Cal

Cal defensive lineman Brett Johnson
Football

Cal Defensive Lineman Brett Johnson Leaves Open A Possible Return in 2021

monica abbott
Other Sports

Cal at the Olympics: Valerie Arioto Gets a Hit in USA’s Second Softball Win