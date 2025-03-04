Cal's David Foster and Giovanna Meeks Win at ACC Indoor Track
David Foster and Giovanna Meeks each posted victories this weekend as Cal participated for the first time at the three-day Atlantic Coast Conference indoor track and field championship at Louisville, Kentucky.
Foster won the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.56 seconds, just off his personal best of 6.54. He prevailed despite four rival sprinters clocking personal-best marks.
Meeks, a sophomore transfer from Vanderbilt, captured the women’s weight throw with a personal-best and meet-record mark of 77 feet, 4 3/4 (23.59 meters). She won by nearly five feed over runner-up Sara Killinen of Virginia Tech and improved her own No. 2 mark on Cal’s all-time list.
Cal freshman Valentina Savva finished fourth in the weight throw with a personal best of 69-2 (21.08m), which is No. 4 on the program’s all-time indoor list. The Bears had six finishers in the top-18.
Cal secured two of the top four spots in the men’s long jump. Junior Jason Plumb, who was top-seeded in the event, wound up third with a mark of 25-2 3/4 (7.69m) that was just one centimeter shy of his best.
Freshman Trevor Rogers, a wide receiver on the Bears’ football team and the 2024 California high school state champion in the long jump, was fourth with a college personal-best of 24-9 3/4 (7.56m).
Junior Tyler Burns claimed third place in the men’s pole vault at 18-0 (5.49m).
Junior Johnny Goode, who hoped to run fast enough in the 400 meters to qualify for the NCAA indoor nationals, could not improve his standing on the national leaders list.
Top-seeded in the event with a mark of 45.96, Goode ran 46.01 in the preliminaries before placing fifth in in the final at 46.78. He also placed eighth in the 200 at 21.
Senior Asjah Atkinson placed fourth in in the women’s 60 hurdles at 8.32 after clocking 8.27 in the prelims to land No. 2 on Cal’s all-time list.
In the women’s 60-meter dash, senior Aysha Shaheed ran 7.28 in the prelims to climb to No. 2 all-time with the Bears. She wound up sixth in the finals with a time of 7.35.
Sophomore Seth Johnson was fourth after the first day of the seven-event heptathlon with marks of 7.07 in the 60 meters, 21-10 1/4 (6.66m) in the long jump, 40-1 1/4 (12.22) in the shot put and 6-7 (2.01m) in the high jump.
He wound up fifth after the final three events with a two-day score of 5,505 points, well off his personal best. On the second day, he ran 7.96 in the 60 hurdles, pole vaulted 14-1 1/4 (4.30m) and ran the 1,000 meters in 2:48.04.