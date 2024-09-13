Cal's Mykolas Alekna Caps `Best Season' With 2nd Place at Brussels
Cal junior Mykolas Alekna finished second Friday in the discus at the Diamond League final at Brussels, capping a season that included a stunning world record and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.
Meanwhile, 30-year-old former Cal grad student Georgia Bell ran to second place in the women’s 800 meters at the season-ending meet in Belgian capital.
Alekna threw 225 feet, 11 inches (68.86 meters) on his fifth attempt to finish in the runner-up position behind Australia’s Matthew Denny.
Denny, who won bronze at Paris, delivered a lifetime-best mark of 229-6 (69.96), also setting meet and national records.
“It was a really nice competition, maybe a little bit too cold,” Alekna said. “I am happy with the season, even though I was second (today) I enjoyed every second. It was the best season I ever had so far, I hope that next year I can do even better.”
Alekna said he will now take a break, returning to Cal to resume his studies.
A native of Lithuania who turns 22 later this month, Alekna entered this season having won silver and bronze medals at the 2022 and ’23 World Championships.
But he set the track and field world on its ear on April 14 when he uncorked a throw of 243-11 (74.35 meters) at Ramona, Okla., to eclipse the nearly 38-year-old world record of 243-0 (74.08) set by Jurgen Schult of East Germany.
Alekna topped 70 meters in three other meets, reaching a standard that no other athlete in the world achieved more than once all season.
He won the silver medal at Paris with a mark of 229-6 (69.97).
Bell had a breakthrough season in 2024 after returning to the sport a couple years ago. The London native spent two seasons at Cal as a grad student but was rarely healthy and then quit running after returning home.
But she had a remarkable season alternating between and 800 and 1,500 meters. She ran 1:57.50 in the 800 on Friday to finish second behind Kenya’s Mary Moraa (1:56.56), bronze medalist at the distance in Paris.
“I tried to give myself the best shot of racing Mary but you know she is finishing so strong,” Bell said. “The track is so fast and am happy that we are still running in 1:57 this late in the season.
“Honestly, this season has been incredible. I have never done a Diamond League before May. I just know that there is so much going on behind the scences.
“One year ago, I would have never believed to finish second here. A lot has changed in the last six months. Just keep going, even if it's an unconventional path, doesn't mean it's impossible, you just keep working and will get there. I am glad that I didn't give up.”
Bell said she will run the 1,500 on Saturday. She qualified for the Olympics in the 1,500 and secured a bronze medal with a lifetime best mark of 3:52.62, which ranks her 11th on the all-time world list.
Bell had a total of eight top-3 finishes in international competitions this season, including a victory in the 1,500 at the UK Championships and runner-up performances at Diamond League meets at Zurich and Lausanne and at the European Championships.