Cal Softball Starts Anew With Ex-Star Chelsea Spencer as Coach

While other Pac-12 softball programs began their schedule a week ago, first-year Cal coach Chelsea Spencer decided to wait. She wanted a few more days to get to know her players and for them to be as ready as possible.

The Bears will open their season Saturday with a doubleheader at Sacramento State, and Spencer — who has replaced legendary coach Diane Ninemire — can’t wait.

“I’m super-excited to start the season, to continue coach Ninemire’s legacy throughout the history of Cal softball,” she says. “Hopefully I can fill those big shoes of hers.”

Ninemire spent 32 seasons as the Bears' coach, winning 1,355 goes -- more than any Cal coach in any sport -- before retiring last March because of health issues.

Cal brought Spencer back to Berkeley, where she starred as a shortstop on four of Ninemire's teams (2002-05) that reached the College World Series and won the NCAA championship in 2002. Spencer talks in the video at the top about her vision for the program and about the new Rivera Family Cal Softball Field, scheduled to open a year from now after a $500,000 gift from former Bears football star Ron Rivera.

Star catcher Makena Smith, who batted .481 last spring before the season was canceled due to COVID-19, says Spencer has infused the program with the energy and confidence that convinces her the Bears will again become a national player. “She knows what it takes to get there,” Smith says.

Here's more from Smith on her impressions so far of Spencer and what she expects from this season:

The Bears aren’t expected to reach those heights again anytime soon. They were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 in the preseason coaches’ poll. Spencer isn’t deterred.

“All I can ask of these student-athletes is to bring their best they can every day,” she says. “That’s my expectation for them, to be able to go home every day and ask themselves, `Did I give my best today?’

“I’m looking at this season as an uphill climb. We’re going to have our ups and downs. Hopefully if we can just steadily increase what we’re doing every day . . . I think we’re going to be in a good spot when we enter the Pac-12 season.”

Spencer expects the Bears’ pitching to be improved a year after they ranked last in the conference in earned run average (4.44) and opposing team batting average (.281). Spencer talks in the video above about what she has seen so far from her pitchers.

Cal’s two top pitchers are expected to be freshman right-hander Haylei Archer and redshirt freshman right-hander Sona Halajian.

Archer, from Columbus, N.J., brings greats velocity and accuracy to the assignment. Smith talks in the video below about the mental toughness she has seen so far from Archer.

Halajian, from San Anselmo in the North Bay, was penciled in as the No. 1 starter a ago but sat out the entire season due to a hip injury.

Also returning to the staff are sophomore Alexandra Perez and junior Chloe Romero, who accounted for most of Cal’s innings a season ago.

CAL SOFTBALL SEASON PREVIEW

COACH: Chelsea Spencer, 1st year

2020 RECORD: 13-11, 0-0 in Pac-12 when season was canceled

PAC-12 COACHES POLL (9 teams): 1. UCLA, 2. Arizona, 3. Washington, 4. Arizona State, 5. Oregon, 6. Stanford, 7. Utah, 8. Oregon State. 9. Cal

NATIONAL RANKING: Not ranked in USA Today/NFCA preseason Top-25 (Preseason rankings include five Pac-12 teams: 1. UCLA, 2. Washington, 3. Arizona, 10. Oregon, 16. Arizona State)

TOP PLAYERS: Sophomore C Makena Smith (.481 batting average, 21 runs, 4 HR, 16 RBI, .727 slugging, 24 games in 2020); Junior OF Mikayla Coelho (.432, 1 HR, 24 RBI, .554 slugging, 23 games); sophomore OF Amani Bradley (.325, 16 runs, 5-for-5 SB, 24 games)

2021 OPENER: Saturday at Sacramento State (doubleheader)

PAC-12 OPENER: Feb. 26 at Stanford

COMPLETE SCHEDULE: Here is the link to the official Cal website

Cover photo of Chelsea Spencer by Lauren Sopourn, KLC fotos

