Cal Softball Opens the Season With Two Wins on Friday

Cal opened its softball season on Friday with a pair of victories in the Easton Classic in Fullerton, Calif.

Cal knocked off San Diego 10-3 in its first game, then topped Dixie State 12-7 in its second game of the day.

Tatum Anzaldo, Makena Smith and Alexis Bishop were a combined 8-for-8 and each had a home run to lead the Golden Bears to a victory over San Diego in Cal’s season opener.

The Bears got behind 2-0, but grabbed the lead with a five-run third inning.

Freshman Anna Reimers was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. The one hit she allowed war second game of the day, against a home run.

The Bears also fell behind in their second game of the day, but Cal responded to Dixie State’s two runs in the top of the first inning by scoring five in the bottom of the first.

Sona Halajian was the winning pitcher despite giving up eight hits and four runs (three earned) in 3 1/3 innings. She struck out three and walked one. At the plate, Halajian was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Kacey Zobac was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Bears, who are scheduled to face Mississippi and host Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

