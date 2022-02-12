Skip to main content

Cal Softball Opens Season With Two Wins on Friday

Bears top San Diego and Dixie State in Easton Classic. Cal faces Mississippi next

Cal opened its softball season on Friday with a pair of victories in the Easton Classic in Fullerton, Calif.

Cal knocked off San Diego 10-3 in its first game, then topped Dixie State 12-7 in its second game of the day.

Tatum Anzaldo, Makena Smith and Alexis Bishop were a combined 8-for-8 and each had a home run to lead the Golden Bears to a victory over San Diego in Cal’s season opener.

The Bears got behind 2-0, but grabbed the lead with a five-run third inning.

Freshman Anna Reimers was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. The one hit she allowed war second game of the day, against a home run.

The Bears also fell behind in their second game of the day, but Cal responded to Dixie State’s two runs in the top of the first inning by scoring five in the bottom of the first.

Read More

Sona Halajian was the winning pitcher despite giving up eight hits and four runs (three earned) in 3 1/3 innings. She struck out three and walked one. At the plate, Halajian was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Kacey Zobac was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Bears, who are scheduled to face Mississippi and host Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

.

Cover photo by Al Sermeno, KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Cal sof al sermeno
Other Sports

Cal Softball Opens the Season With Two Wins on Friday

53 seconds ago
will richardson soobum Im 2
Basketball

Cal Looks to Build on Win in Saturday's Basketball Game at Oregon

2 hours ago
Wayne Gretzky
Football

Wayne Gretzky's Nine MVP Awards the Most by Any in American Team Sports

5 hours ago
Marshawn Lynch Kirby Lee
Football

Marshawn Lynch Does Improv Comedy in Netflix Series

10 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Benny Sieu 5
Football

Aaron Rodgers Wins Fourth MVP, Still Undecided About His Future

21 hours ago
Les Richter (48) and the Rams defense swarms Packers star Paul Hornung.
Football

You Want a Blockbuster Trade: Ex-Cal Football Star Les Richter for 11 Players

Feb 10, 2022
aaron Rodgers cary edmondson 2
Football

West Coast TV Viewers Won't See Aaron Rodgers Win MVP Live

Feb 10, 2022
Joel Brown
Basketball

Joel Brown Leads Cal Past Oregon State, Snapping 10-Game Losing Skid

Feb 10, 2022