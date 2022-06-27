The Bears are sending four men's boats and their women will compete for the first time.

Cal has sent four men’s boats and the Bears will be represented on the women’s side for the first time at the Henley Royal Regatta, beginning Tuesday at Henley-on-Thames in England.

Twenty-eight Cal men will compete at the six-day event which dates back to 1839 and has been held every year except for breaks during the World Wars and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cal women have entered three boats in the regatta.

Cal men’s coach Scott Frandsen, who on Monday was named the Intercollegiate Rowing Association’s Heavyweight Coach of the Year, is pleased that his team gets the chance to add to their impressive 2022 resume.

The Bears capped their collegiate schedule by winning the Varsity 8+ IRA national championship and will compete at Henley for the first time since 2017.

"The guys are all excited to get over to Henley and take in the unique spectacle that the regatta provides,” Frandsen said. “We will immerse ourselves in the culture of British rowing for a weekend and enjoy it... and then we'll get back to California.

“I'm really proud of how all of our crews have raced all year and what they have accomplished; this trip will be an extension of that success."

The racing format at Henley is different than college teams experience at the NCAA meet. There are only two lanes for knockout-style races held on a 2,112-meter course. The NCAA commonly uses a 2,000-meter course.

All racing will be streamed live, with results and information also available by following @HenleyRegatta on Twitter.

Here is the Cal men’s schedule:

— The Bears get started Tuesday with the Temple Challenge, a race Cal won in 2007 and 2011. Competing in the Temple Challenge will be James French (cox), Marcus Cameron (stoke), Wilson Morton, Jamie Arnold, Harry Manton, Guy Ferrera, Andrew Treger, Henry Furrer and Farley Dimond-Brown (bow).

— On Wednesday, Cal will have two boats in the Prince Albert Cup, a coxed four race. The “A” lineup will have Illiad Izadi (cox), Tommy Barrell (stroke), Fred Roper, Balthasar Issa and Even Lane (bow). The "B" lineup will be Ryan Prendergast (cox), Tyler Kurth (stroke), Alex Langston Bolt, Michael Chandler and Josh Anderson (bow).

— The Varsity 8+ will participate in the Ladies' Challenge Plate which gets under way Friday. Luca Vierra will cox the boat, he will be joined by Iwan Hadfield (stroke),Elliott Kemp, Tim Roth, Ollie Maclean, Gennaro di Mauro, Angus Dawson, Olav Molenar and Campbell Crouch (bow).

Frandsen, who earlier was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, shared his latest award with his staff.

"There are a lot of great coaches within our league that have done amazing things with their teams this year, so I don't take it lightly," he said. "I'd like to extend the recognition to my assistants Brandon Shald and Sam Baum, who have helped me form and guide our team over the past few years, leading up to the great results this spring.”

The Cal women spent the past week training out of the Cambridge University boathouse in preparation for their first-ever participation at the Henley Royal Regatta.

"We are very excited to be here at this historic regatta and to represent all our alums who never had the opportunity to race here,” said Cal coach Al Acosta.

He added the Bears also will be cheering for Tokyo Olympians and Cal alums Kara Kohler (USA 2X) and Rowan McKellar (Great Britain 8+).

The Cal women’s schedule:

— On Thurdsay, the eight team of Kaitlyn Turner (cox) Angela Szabo, Issy Cassidy, Julia Hunt-Davis, Antonia Galland, Katie McDermott, Ella Berger, Sophie Ward and Sammie Henriksen will compete in the Island Challenge Cup. Also Thursday, the tandem of Lucine Ahyi and Fien van Westreenen are entered in the Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup.

— On Friday, the foursome of Dalla Luke, Tabo Stekelenburg, Annabel Oerter and Jane Perrignon will compete in the Princess Grace Cup Challenge.

Current Cal athletes Spohie Faliero and Carly Wright will row with alum Charlotte Wesselmann for the Thames Rowing Club.

Cover photo of Cal's varsity 8+ boat courtesy of Cal Athletics

