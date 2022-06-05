Skip to main content

Cal Men Win Rowing National Championship With Dominant Performance

No. 1-ranked Bears top No. 2 Yale an former coach Steve Gladstone in the varsity eight Grand Finals, ending the Bulldogs' run of national titles

The No. 1-ranked Cal varsity eight won its first men's national rowing championship since 2016 by beating No. 2 Yale and former Cal coach Steve Gladstone in the grand finals of the IRA nationals on Sunday morning in West Windsor, N.J.

The much anticipated finals pitted the Golden Bears and coach Scott Frandsen  against Yale and Bulldogs coach Steve Gladstone, who had been Cal's head coach for 20 years and won five national championship. Frandsen was star rower for Cal for Cal and Gladstone from 2000 to 2002 when the Bears won three straight national championship.

But the student knocked off his mentor and good friend on Sunday while ending Yale's stranglehold on the national title. Yale had won the past three national championships in which it participated.  It won in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but the IRA did not hold a national championship in 2020 (pandemic) and the Ivy League did not participate in intercollegiate sports in 2021 (health concerns from the pandemic).

It is the Bears' eighth Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) national title, but the first under fourth-year coach Frandsen.

Here is the finish:

Yale won both the second varsity and third varsity eight finals with Cal finishing second and fifth, respectively in those two finals. As a result Cal did not win the team title, which is based on total points.

However, rowers, rowing coaching and rowing officials always consider the winner of the varsity eight race as the national champion.

Cal grabbed the lead in the varsity eight grand finals in the first 500 meters and built the lead to nearly three seconds with 500 meters left in the 2000-meter race.  Cal coasted home more than two seconds ahead of second-place Yale, which constitutes a rather convincing victory.

The Bears' finished in a time of 5:44.239, which was 2.10 second ahead of Yale, which was clocked in 5:46.339. Cal was nearly five seconds ahead of third-place Brown, which was timed in 5:49.133.

Washington was fourth, Syracuse fifth and Harvard sixth in the six-boats final.

rowing finals

.

Cover photo by Lisa Worthy, KLC Fotos

.

Pac-12 logo kirby lee
