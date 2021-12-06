Cal Topples USC 13-12 to Capture NCAA Men's Water Polo Championship

Nikolaos Papanikolauo virtually predicted a national championship for the Cal men’s water polo when we talked last month, and on Sunday he and his Golden Bears teammates made it a reality.

Nikos Delgrammatikas, team captain and fellow native of Athens, Greece, scored the game-winning goal with 28 seconds left and Papanikolaou knocked down USC’s final shot with two seconds left, preserving a 13-12 triumph for the Bears in the NCAA championship match in Los Angeles.

It’s the 15th national championship for the Bears’ water polo program -- the first since 2016 -- and the 98th across the spectrum of sports for Cal athletics. The Bears hadn't won any national team crown since the men's swim team prevailed in 2019.

In my interview with Papanikolauo — the MPSF Player of the Year — he talked about wanting to get a championship with his close friend Delgrammatikas, who is in his final season with the Bears as a grad student.

“We’re very close and I really want to win a national championship with him,” Papanikolaou says at about the 4-minute mark of the video above.

“A national championship, it’s been like five years since Cal last won it. So I think it’s about time.”

Delgrammatikas, in a phone interview Sunday afternoon, said, “I’m out of this world, man. I can’t even believe this.”

Reminded that Papanikolaou wanted to win the title for him, Delgrammatikas said, “I freaking love that guy. Winning means he world to me. It kind of reinforces my belief that it’s worth caring about things.

“Winning a championship is way more difficult than just having a good team.”

The Bears (22-4) were top-ranked in the country and seeded No. 1 for the MPSF tournament two weeks ago, then lost twice. They fell 12-11 in overtime to rival Stanford, then 11-9 to USC.

The Trojans (18-3) beat UC Davis in the national semifinals before suffering their second loss of the season to Cal.

Asked what it means the Bears were able to overcome those MPSF losses claim the national title, Delgrammatikas said, “It says that we have a great ability to understand where we are and where we want to go and what we need to do in between.”

He believes it was a good thing the Bears lost at the MPSF tournament because it forced them to refocus. Delgrammatikas had his teammates give a “championship oath,” and said at practice the next week “everybody showed up to win a championship and nothing else.”

The Bears beat UCLA 15-13 in overtime in Saturday’s semifinal, a game Delgrammatikas mostly watched from the pool deck. He was disqualified early in the game and had to stress out the rest of the match.

“I was out for most of the game and they carried us through. Every guy did their little part,” he said. “In the final, I never had a doubt in my mind.”

The championship game featured 10 tie scores before delivered the game-winner.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t realize I scored the winning goal because I was so focused on stopping them from scoring,” Delgrammatikas said. “I think I’m going to look back at it and be very happy.

“In sports, every athlete that has ambitions, dreams about scoring about scoring the winning goal. But let’s not forget the other 12 goals were scored by other people. Without everybody else, it’s just a goal.”

Teammate Max Casabella had four goals and two assists and Roberto Valera scored three goals.

.

CAL NATIONAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS (98)

Rugby (33)

1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013^, 2014^, 2015^, 2016, 2016^, 2017, 2017^

Men's Rowing+ (17 - Based on Varsity Eight finish)

1928, 1932, 1934, 1935, 1939, 1949, 1960, 1961, 1964, 1976, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2016

Men's Water Polo* (15)

1973, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1992, 2006, 2007, 2016, 2021

Football# (5)

1920: Billingsley, Football Research, Helms, Houlgate, National Championship Foundation

1921: Boand, Football Research

1922: Houlgate, National Championship Foundation

1923: Houlgate

1937: Dunkel, Helms

Men's Gymnastics* (4)

1968, 1975, 1997, 1998

Men's Tennis (2)

1980**, 1989**

Women's Rowing%* (5 - Based on combined team finish)

1980%, 2005*, 2006*, 2016*, 2018*

Baseball* (2)

1947, 1957

Men's Swimming & Diving* (6)

1979, 1980, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019

Men's Track & Field* (1)

1922

Men's Basketball* (1)

1959

Men's Golf* (1)

2004

Softball* (1)

2002

Women's Swimming & Diving* (4)

2009, 2011, 2012, 2015

Women's Tennis (1)

2016**

*NCAA

^Rugby 7s

**Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Indoor Championship

%National Women's Rowing Association

+Intercollegiate Rowing Association

!Collegiate Rugby Championship

#Various Polls

Cover photo of Cal's national championship team by Catharyn Hayne, KLC fotos

