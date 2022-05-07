Skip to main content

Cal Advances to Round of 16 in NCAA Women's Tennis Championships

The 11th-seeded Golden Bears will face either Tennessee of North Carolina State next weekend

Julia Rosenqvist had the honor of capturing the winning point in both of Cal's victories in the NCAA women's tennis championships on Friday and Saturday.

She got the fourth and final point in the Bears' 4-0 victory over Northern Arizona in a first-round match on Friday, and she finished the team match again on Saturday with the deciding point in the 11th-seeded Bears' 4-0 win over Texas Tech.

Both matches were played at Cal's Hellman Tennis Complex, but it is not yet known whether next week's super regional (round of 16) match will be played at Cal or at North Carolina State.

If sixth-seeded North Carolina State beats Tennessee in Sunday's second-round match, Cal will travel to North Carolina State to face the Wolfpack either Friday or  Saturday. If Tennessee upsets the Wolfpack, Cal will host Tennessee next Friday or Saturday.

Cal (18-7) figured to get a significant challenge from Texas Tech (15-11), but the Golden Bears had little trouble advancing.

After getting the doubles point by winning at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, Cal quickly got within a point of a team victory with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.

Cal's No. 1 player, Haley Giavara, got the second team point by defeating Margarita Skriabina 6-2, 6-0, and a few seconds later Cal's Jessica Alsola finished off a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Olivia Peet at No. 2 singles.

It took Rosenqvist a little longer to complete her match, letting two match points slip away before capitalizing on the third for 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Avelina Sayfetdinova at No. 3 singles for the fourth and deciding team point.

The other three singles matches involving Cal's Katja Wiersholm, Hannah Viller Moeller and Erin Richardson were abandoned when Cal clinched the match.

Cover photo of Julia Rosenqvist by Robert Edwards. KLC fotos

