Cal Athletics: The Best Bears to Wear Every Uniform Number, From 0 Through 99

Sports will be back at some point, but we don’t know when, and in the meantime we all miss it and everything else that was part of our “normal” lives.

I can’t snap my fingers and make it happen. What I can do is provide a reminder of better times with a who’s who of some of the best who have ever worn a Cal uniform.

Just for fun, we present here a list of the best athletes to ever wear a certain number on a Cal uniform, ranked from jersey No. 0 all the way through No. 99.

Sure, this leaves out the many elite stars who performed without a uniform number, including swimmers Matt Biondi and Natalie Coughlin, track stars Alysia Montano and Archie Williams. But there are some pretty great performers here and we’ll leave it to do decide if we made good choices.

Sure, not everyone on this list is Jason Kidd or Aaron Rodgers. With all due respect, there were slim pickings at a few numbers, especially the higher ones. If we left someone off who should be included, we encourage you to let us know.

OK, it's go time: Here are our choices of the top athletes to wear each uniform number for Cal.

0 — JOHNNY OLSZEWSKI, football: Led Bears in rushing three years in a row, including 1,008 yards as a sophomore in 1950. Earned All-America honors as a senior. Also: Jaylen Brown, basketball.

1 — DeSEAN JACKSON, football: First-team All-Pac-10 receiver and punt return specialist in 2006 who has caught 598 career passes, including 55 touchdowns, in 12 NFL seasons. Also: Kristina Thorson, softball; Ayinde Ubaka, basketball; Marvin Jones, football; Carli Lloyd, soccer.

2 — NNAMDI ASOMUGHA, football: After collecting seven interceptions in three seasons at Cal, he was a four-time first- or second-team All-Pro selection at cornerback in the NFL and was named to multiple all-decade teams for the 2000s. Also: Sylvie Monnet, volleyball; Jorge Gutierrez, basketball

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

3 — JEROME RANDLE, basketball: The Pac-10 Player of the Year as a senior and Cal’s career scoring leader, Randle guided the Bears to 2010 Pac-10 title — its first in 50 years. Also: Brian Treggs, football; Shareef Abdur-Rahim, basketball; Bobby Shaw, football; Monty Buckley, basketball.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

4 — RUSSELL WHITE, football: Rushed for 1,000 yards for three straight seasons to become Cal’s career leader. Returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against defending national champion Miami the first time he touched the ball at Memorial Stadium. Also: Jahvid Best, football; Al Grigsby, basketball.

5 — JASON KIDD, basketball: First-team All-American as sophomore and Cal’s greatest player ever. Became a 10-time NBA All-Star and ranks second on the all-time lists for assists and steals to earn Naismith Hall of Fame honors. Also: Mark Canha, baseball.

6 — GEOFF MacARTHUR, football: Caught 85 passes for school-record 1,504 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2003, including a record 16 catches for 245 yards and two TDs in the Big Game.

7 — KYLE BOLLER, football: The Bears' starting quarterback for four straight seasons, Boller threw 28 touchdown passes as a senior. Also: Steve Rivera, football; Holly McPeak, volleyball.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

8 — AARON RODGERS, football: Cal has had a lot of terrific quarterbacks — Rodgers is the best. With the Green Bay Packers, he boasts the No. 1 career NFL passer rating and has thrown 364 touchdowns.

9 — DELTHA O’NEAL, football: Versatile player totaled school-record 4,998 all-purpose yards for his career and had four pick-sixes in 1999. Also: Mike Pawlawski, football; C.J. Anderson, football.

10 — STEVE BARTKOWSKI, football: Was No. 1 overalll NFL draft pick in 1975 after leading the nation in passing the previous fall. Bartkowski also was an All-America baseball player for the Bears. Also: Mia Jerkov, volleyball; Marshawn Lynch, football.

11 — KEVIN JOHNSON, basketball: Lightning-fast guard was briefly Cal’s career scoring leader. Over 13 NBA seasons, KJ averaged 17.9 points and 9.1 assists and played in three All-Star Games. Later served eight years as mayor of his hometown of Sacramento. Also: Roy Riegels, football; Troy Taylor, football.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

12 - JOE ROTH, football: Most beloved player in program history. Roth led Cal to a Pac-8 co-title in 1975 and was regarded as a serious Heisman Trophy candidate in 1976. But he secretly played his senior season with melanoma, and three months after the season ended Roth died at the age of 21. Also: Paul Larson, football.

13 — ALEX MORGAN, soccer: One of the world’s most recognizable athletes in her sport, Morgan helped lead the way to U.S. titles at the 2016 Olympics and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Also: Colleen Galloway, basketball; Daymeion Hughes, football.

14 — MICHELE GRANGER, softball: Strikeout queen pitched 94 shutouts from 1989 through ’93, then pitched the Olympic gold medal game while secretly pregnant. Also: Craig Morton, football; Max Zhang, basketball.

15 — EARL ROBINSON, basketball: A star on Pete Newell’s early teams , Robinson served as team captain in 1957-58. He also excelled on the baseball diamond. Also: Brian Hendrick, basketball; Brittany Boyd, basketball; Marcus Semien, baseball.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

16 - JARED GOFF, football: Broke every Cal passing record, became the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick and helped the Rams to a Super Bowl. Also: Chuck Hanger, basketball; Dave Barr, football.

17 — VERONICA NELSON, softball: Hit school-record 55 career home runs. Also: Lesle Gallimore, soccer.

18 — KEN WIEDEMANN, football: Has held the school record for career pass interceptions (16) for 51 years. Also: Laura Schott, soccer; Mike Mohamed, football; Pat Barnes, football.

19 — BRYAN ANGER, football: A two-time first-team All-Pac-12 punter, Anger has played the past eight seasons in the NFL. Also: Gale Gilbert, football.

Photo by Robert Edwards

20 — ANDREW VAUGHN, baseball: Earned Golden Spikes Award as nation’s best baseball player in 2018 after batting .402 with 23 home runs. Also: Russ Critchfield, basketball; Justin Forsett, football; Valerie Arioto, softball.

21 — LAMOND MURRAY, basketball: Averaged 24.2 points per game as a junior while playing alongside Jason Kidd in 1993-94 before a 10-year NBA career. Also: Sean Lampley, basketball; Keenan Allen, football; Alexis Gray-Lawson, basketball; Reshanda Gray, basketball; Denny Fitzpatrick, basketball; Jeff Kent, baseball.

22 — JOE KAPP, football: Quarterbacked the Bears to their most recent Rose Bowl, following the 1958 season. Kapp is the only quarterback to play in the Rose Bowl, Super Bowl and Canadian Grey Cup. Also: Ed Gray, basketballl; Bob Celeri, football; Herman Edwards, football.

23 — BOB McKEEN, basketball: Big man held Cal’s career scoring record from 1955 until ’87, when Kevin Johnson broke it. Also: Allen Crabbe, basketball; Patrick Christopher, basketball.

24 — ANDY WOLFE, basketball: Earned All-American honors as a senior in 1948. Also: Gene Ransom, basketball; Tremaine Fowlkes, basketball; Amit Tamir, basketball; Theo Robertson, basketball

25 — RAY WILLSEY, football: Starting defensive back and part-time quarterback who quarterbacked the Bears to a 26-0 rout of Stanford in the 1952 Big Game. Later was Cal’s head coach. Also: Gennifer Brandon, basketball; Geno Carlisle, basketball.

26 — KEVIN MOEN, football: Scored the most famous touchdown in Cal history to complete The Play in the 1982 Big Game. Also: Hana Cutura, volleyball.

27 — ASHTYN DAVIS, football: Standout safety on the past two football teams also was All-American hurdler on the Cal track team.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

28 — PATRICK LAIRD, football: One-time walk-on rushed for 2,153 yards as a junior and senior through 2018.

29 — KHALFANI MUHAMMAD, football: Track sprinter totaled 2,644 all-purpose yards as running back.

30 — J.J. ARRINGTON, football: Set Cal single-season rushing record of 2,018 yards in 2004, when he was a first-team All-America running back. Also: Mychal Kendricks, football.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

31 — KRISTINE ANIGWE, basketball: Led the nation in rebounding and set Cal’s career scoring mark as a senior in 2018-19. Also: Mark McNamara, basketball.

32 — DOUG TRUE, basketball: Scored 1,215 career points and was the team MVP in 1980.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

33 — PHIL CHENIER, basketball: Was a first-team All-Pac-8 selection in 1971 and became a three-time NBA All-Star. The smooth guard averaged 17.2 points over 10 seasons as a pro. Also: Jackie Ridgle, basketball.

34 —SHANE VEREEN, football: After rushing for 1,167 yards with 13 touchdowns in 2010, Vereen played seven NFL seasons, helping the New England Patriots to two Super Bowls, with a championship after the 2011 season. Also: Joe Shipp, basketball; Ryan Anderson, basketball; Bob Dalton, basketball.

35 — JIM MONACHINO, football: First-team All-America running back in 1950 who had an 84-yard run vs. Stanford in the 1949 Big Game.

36 — JACKIE JENSEN, football: First-team All-America running back in 1948 after becoming Cal’s first 1,000-yard rusher. Also was an All-America baseball star who later was the American League MVP in 1958.

37 — CASTLE REDMOND, football: Linebacker from 1988 through ’90.

38 —LARRY FRIEND, basketball: All-America pick as a senior in 1956-57 when he averaged 18.9 points. Friend scored 1,061 points in three seasons.

39 —SCOTT TABOR, football: Cal’s career punting leader with a 44.0-yard average over the 1986 and ’87 seasons.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

40 — DARRALL IMHOFF, basketball: All-America center in 1960 who led Cal to the 1959 NCAA championship. Imhoff won an Olympic gold medal in 1960 and played 12 NBA seasons. Also: David Ortega, football; Frank Brunk, football; Sean Marks, basketball.

41 — FRANCISCO ELSON, basketball: Athletic 7-foot shot-blocker from France who went on to nine-year NBA career.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

42 — CHUCK MUNCIE, football: Pac-8 Player of the Year and consensus All-America running back in 1975. In nine NFL seasons, Muncie totaled more than 9,000 yards rushing and receiving with 74 touchdowns. Also: Bill McClintock, basketball.

43 — JACK HART, football: First-team All-Pacific Coast Conference running back on 1958 team that played in the Rose Bowl. Also: Jim Turner, football; John Coughran, basketball; Harper Kamp, basketball.

44 — TONY GONZALEZ, football: Most prolific pass-catching tight end in NFL history and played on Cal’s 1997 Sweet 16 basketball team. Also: Leon Powe, basketball; Ansley Truitt, basketball; Ashley Walker, basketball; Bob Presley, basketball; Leonard Taylor, basketball.

45 — JERROTT WILLARD, football: Prolific linebacker totaled 469 career tackles. Also: Mick Luckhurst, football; Stan Morrison, basketball.

46 — PAUL JONES, football: Led Bears in rushing each year from 1977 through ’79.

47 — HARDY NICKERSON, football: Future NFL star linebacker led the Bears in tackles from 1984 through ’86 and was team MVP each season.

48 — SAM CHAPMAN, football: First-team All-America running back on undefeated 1937 team who went on to 11-year major league baseball career.

49 — SCOTT FUJITA, football: Winner of 2001 Stub Allison Award as team’s most inspirational player, later played 11 seasons as linebacker in the NFL.

50 — JOHN HAINA, football: Nose guard won 1983 Brick Muller Award as team’s Most Valuable Defensive Lineman.

51 — ALEX MACK, football: Two-time winner of the Morris Trophy as the Pac-10’s best offensive lineman went on to become a six-time Pro Bowl center in the NFL.

52 — TROY AUZENNE, football: First-team All-Pac-10 offensive tackle in 1991, Auzenne played five NFL seasons. Also: Brandon Mebane, football.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

53 — MICHAEL SAFFELL, football: Starting center on current Cal team.

54 — JOLENE HENDERSON, softball: Posted a school-record 40 pitching victories in 2011, then won 38 a year later. Also: Duane Clemons, football; Marvin Philip, football.

55 — RAY MURRY, basketball: Scored 41 points vs. Stanford in 1977, still the most ever by a Cal player in a home game.

56 — ZACK FOLLETT, football: First-team All-Pac-10 linebacker in 2008 who played two seasons in the NFL. Also: Steve Gordon, football.

57 — BRIAN THURE, football: Offensive tackle who played part of one season in the NFL.

58 — MACK TRAVIS, football: Nose guard won Defensive MVP honors after Cal’s win over Clemson in the 1992 Citrus Bowl (following the 1991 season).

59 — JORDAN KUNASZYK, football: Linebacker earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2018 after totaling 148 tackles and forcing five fumbles.

60 — ARLEIGH WILLIAMS, football: First-team all-conference running back in 1934.

61 — RYAN O’CALLAGHAN, football: Two-time first-team All-Pac-10 offensive tackle who played six seasons in the NFL.

62 — JEREMY NEWBERRY, football: Offensive lineman went on to play 12 NFL seasons, nine with the 49ers, including two Pro Bowl appearances.

63 — ERIC MAHLUM, football: All-Pac-10 center in 1993 played portions of four NFL seasons at offensive guard.

64 — JOHN WELBOURN, football: First-team All-Pac-10 offensive tackle as a senior in 1998.

65 — AARON MERZ, football: Offensive lineman was seventh-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2006.

66 — BOB HERWIG, football: Three-time all-Pacific Coast Conference center from 1935 through ’37, helping Cal to its most recent Rose Bowl victory as a senior. Also: Gary Plummer, football.

67 — LES RICHTER, football: First-team All-America guard in 1950 and ’51 and a year later in the NFL was traded by the Dallas Texans to the Los Angeles Rams for 11 players. Also: Jim “Truck” Cullom, football.

68 — ERNIE ROGERS, football: Played tight end for the Bears from 1987 through ’90.

69 — JOHN SHEPERDSON, football: Bears’ starting long snapper.

70 — ED WHITE, football: All-America nose guard in 1968 on Cal’s “Bear Minimum” defense who went on to play in four Pro Bowls and four Super Bowls.

71 — JAKE CURHAN, football: Starting offensive tackle on current team earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 last fall.

72 — MITCHELL SCHWARTZ, football: First-team All-Pac-12 offensive tackle in 2011 who has started every game of his NFL career, including the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers in this year’s Super Bowl. Also: Proverb Jacobs, football.

73 — HARVEY SALEM, football: First-team all-conference pick at offensive tackle in 1981 and ’82 who played 10 seasons in the NFL.

74 — SHERMAN WHITE, football: Earned first-team All-Pac-8 honors at defensive tackle in 1970 and ’71 and was No. 2 overall NFL draft pick of Cincinnati Bengals in 1972 before playing 12 pro seasons.

75 — TODD STEUSSIE, football: First-team All-Pac-10 pick at offensive tackle in 1992 and ’93 who played 14 NFL seasons and twice was a Pro Bowl selection.

76 — LORENZO ALEXANDER, football: Undrafted defensive lineman played his his 13th NFL season last fall. Is a two-time Pro Bowl pick.

77 — TARIK GLENN, football: A first-team All-Pac-10 offensive tackle in 1996, Glenn played 10 NFL seasons, making three Pro Bowl appearances and winning a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts. Also: Jack Clark, football.

78 — PATRICK MEKARI, football: Played three different offensive line positions for the Bears before earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a tackle in 2018. Undrafted, he earned a spot on the Baltimore Ravens’ roster last fall.

79 — TED ALBRECHT, football: Two-time first-team All-Pac-8 selection at offensive tackle, Albrecht played five NFL seasons.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

80 — RON RIVERA, football: The linebacker was Cal’s leading tackler for three straight seasons and picked up first-team All-America honors as a senior in 1982. He played nine NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, then coached the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons.

81 — DAMEANE DOUGLAS, football: First-team All-Pac-10 wide receiver in 1998 when he caught 100 passes for 1,150 yards.

82 —MIKE CALDWELL, football: Cal’s top receiver in 1993 with 55 catches for 962 yards and seven touchdowns.

83 — MICHAEL SMITH, football: Wide receiver in the late 1980s.

84 — DAVID BINN, football: Long snapper assembled impressive 17-year NFL career, all of it with the San Diego Chargers.

85 — J.D. HINNANT, football: Offensive lineman from 2013 through ’17.

86 — SEAN DAWKINS, football: Big-play receiver in 1992, with 65 catches for 1,070 yards and a school-record 14 touchdown receptions.

87 — DON NOBLE, football: Caught 56 career passes as a tight in the mid-1980s.

88 — STEVE SWEENEY, football: Team’s top pass catcher in 1970 and ’72, hauling in 13 touchdown passes as a senior, including a game-winner with 3 seconds left to win the ’72 Big Game.

Photo by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

89 —EVAN WEAVER, football: Nation’s leading tackler last fall earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and consensus All-America honors.

90 — MUSTAFA JALIL, football: Defensive lineman from 2011 through '15

91 — REGAN UPSHAW, football: A first-team All-Pac-10 pick in 1995, Upshaw played defensive end in the NFL for nine seasons.

92 —VIC BOTTARI, football: A consensus All-America halfback in 1938 on 10-1 team that earned Pacific Coast Conference co-title.

93 — LUC BEQUETTE, football: Won Brick Muller Award as Cal’s top defensive lineman in 2018, Bequette earned an additional year of eligibility and willl play next fall.

94 — TOSH LUPOI, football: A defensive lineman through 2005, Lupoi became an assistant coach at Cal, Washington and Alabama before become an NFL assistant in 2019. Also: Anthony Grandison, football.

95 — BOB REINHARD, football: A first-team All-America tackle in 1940 and ’41.

96 — TEVIN PAUL, football: Outside linebacker/defensive end has played 31 games entering his senior season next fall.

97 — CAMERON JORDAN, football: After compiling 16.5 sacks in his four seasons as a Cal defensive end, Jordan has totaled 87 in nine NFL seasons, including 15.5 last fall. Also: Andre Carter, football.

98 — JAMES LOONEY, football: A defensive lineman at Cal, Looney was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, then waived and signed twice more before being moved to tight end last December.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

99 — WESLEY WALKER, football: One of Cal’s fastest players ever, Walker averaged more than 25 yards per catch in four seasons, with 21 career touchdown receptions. In 13 NFL seasons with the New York Jets, he averaged 19 yards per catch with 71 TDs.