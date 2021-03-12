Canadian Olympic Hopeful Camryn Rogers Sets Another Cal Record at NCAAs

In her first major competition since winning the 2019 NCAA outdoor hammer throw title, Cal junior Camryn Johnson made some noise Thursday at the NCAA indoor nationals.

Rogers finished sixth in the weight throw — the highest finish ever by a Cal athlete in the event — with her fourth consecutive personal best this season, her second straight school record.

A native of British Columbia, Rogers threw 22.08 meters or 72 feet, 5 1/4 inches to eclipse her month-old school record of 21.78 or 71-5 1/2. In other words, she broke her record a quarter-inch shy of a foot. The Canadian also earned All-America honors.

“Definitely makes me happy,” she said from Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the meet is being held. “I feel really excited. It was an interesting competition. a very strong competition.

“Lots of really incredible throwers there, which, of course, just brings the energy of the environment right up. You go in and you feel ready to throw, ready to do something big. It made the experience just incredible.”

Louisville senior Makenli Forrest won the NCAA title with a best of 23.26 meters or 76-3 3/4.

Rogers climbs to No. 4 on the all-time Pac-12 list for the weight throw, which is strictly an indoor event.

Here’s what that list looks night now:

1. Alyssa Wilson, UCLA, 75-4 3/4 (2020)

2. Ida Storm, UCLA, 74-0 1/4 (2015)

3. Maggie Ewen, Arizona State, 73-0 1/2 (2018)

4. Camryn Rogers, Cal, 72-5 1/4 (2021)

“Camryn is a fierce competitor. And what she did today, you could really see what kind of competitor she is,” Cal head coach Robyne Johnson said. “She went out and led off with a PR on the first throw, then had a PR on her last throw. And that’s exactly what you want.”

Cal throws coach Mohamad Saatara said Rogers’ training and progression has gone according to plan this season, but the travel restrictions of COVID-19 limited the team’s scheduling options.

“I was always curious to see how she would respond because we haven’t seen a lot of the big competitors indoors because of the limited travel,” Saatara said. “She’s a great competitor. I knew she was going to be ready for some real nice throwing.”

Rogers, Saatara and Johnson all are excited to begin the next phase of the season. “I can’t wait ’til outdoors because I know that’s her jam,” Johnson said.

Rogers is hoping for a season that goes deep into the summer — all the way to Tokyo and the Olympics. Plenty of big competitions in the meantime, including the Pac-12 championships, the NCAA outdoor meet and the Canadian Olympic trials.

Her outdoor best in the hammer throw, logged while winning the 2019 NCAA hammer title, is 71.50 meters. The Olympic standard is 72.50, meaning she needs to find an extra meter sometime this spring or early summer.

“Very pumped to be getting ready to hit the ground sprinting with the outdoor season, and getting back to solely focusing on hammer,” Rogers said. “We’re going to hit it hard and keep building throughout the season.”

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers courtesy of Cal Athletics

