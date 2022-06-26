In her first meet since the NCAA championships, she makes her sixth-longest throw.

Former Cal star Camryn Rogers, in her first competition since winning her third straight NCAA title, captured the women’s hammer throw at the Canadian Track and Field Championships at McLeod Park in Langley, BC on Saturday.

Rogers, 23, got an early challenge from fellow Olympian Jillian Weir but wound up with the afternoon’s three longest throws, including the winning mark of 247 feet, 1 inch (75.33 meters).

Representing her long-time Kajaks track club, Rogers will return to the U.S. next month to compete at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Rogers, who owns the Canadian (and collegiate) record of 254-10 (77.67), trailed after the first round when Weir, a 29-year-old former Oregon athlete, threw 239-10 (73.12).

Rogers regained the lead with a throw of 242-8 (73.97). She then improved upon that on each of her next two attempts, going 246-8 (75.18), then her winning toss of 247-1 (75.33), the sixth-longest of her career.

Weir, whose personal best is 238-4 (72.64), could not improve on her initial attempt and finished second.

Earlier this week, Rogers was named Cal’s female winner of the 2022 Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference medal, given annually to a male and female athlete from each conference school for achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.

Past Cal female winners of the award include the likes of track and field star Alysia Johnson, swimmers Abbey Weitzeil and Natalie Coughlin, basketball players Kristine Anigwe and Layshia Clarendon, and softball player Valerie Arioto.

Elijah Hicks, a senior defensive back on the football team, was Cal’s male recipient.

Presented every year since 1960-61, the award was renamed in 2009 to recognize Hansen, who served 26 years at Pac-12 commissioner.

Rogers is a three-time NCAA champion (2019, 2021, 2022) and three-time Pac-12 champion (2019, 2021, 2022) in the hammer throw. She completed her Cal career with the 11 longest throws in collegiate history.

USC’s male medal winner was Earnie Sears III, an eight-time All-America high jumper who is the son of former Cal basketball player Earnie Sears.

*** In action involving Cal athletes on Friday at the USA championships in Eugene, Oregon, Amelia Flynt placed fifth in the discus at the under-20 nationals. Flynt, who just completed her freshman season, threw 161 feet, 0 inches (49.07 meters).

At the senior nationals, 35-year-old Cal grad Inika McPherson — a 10th-place finisher at the 2016 Rio Olympics — finished fourth in the high jump at the 6-1 1/2 (1.87 meters). McPherson needed a top-three finish but also a clearance of 6-5 (1.96) in order to qualify for the World Championships.

