Byeong Hun-An's Big Finish Lifts Him to 8th Place at Charles Schwab

Collin Morikawa, who nearly won this event last year, is tied for 24th place.

Collin Morikawa wasn’t the former Cal golfer in the spotlight after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Instead, Byeong Hun-An had the big day, carding birdies on the final three holes to wind up at three-under 67 and in a six-way tie for eighth place on Thursday.

Morikawa shot 69 and is tied for 24th entering Friday’s second round.

Hun-An, a native of South Korea who played one season at Cal in 2011, trails co-leaders Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia by four strokes. Each shot 63 on the par-70 course.

Ranked No. 122 in the world, Hun-An is still chasing his first PGA tour victory. He has one top-10 finish this season.

The 29-year-old, who tied for 49th last week at the PGA Championship, was at even par through 15 holes Thursday, with two birdies and two bogeys.

Then he strung together birdies on Nos. 16, 17 and 18 and climbed into a logjam for eighth place.

Morikawa finished second at the Charles Schwab a year ago, losing in a one-hole playoff to Daniel Berger. Berger had a 68 and is tied for 14th — one stroke better than Morikawa.

Coming off an eighth-place finish last week at the PGA and now No. 5 in the world rankings, Morikawa played an even-keel round Thursday. He had 15 pars, two birdies and just one bogey and finds himself in a 17-way tie for 24th, along with the likes of Rory Sabbatini and Tony Finau.

Spieth made seven birdies and no bogeys on his way to a 63 while Garcia had six birdies and an eagle with no bogeys.

Erik Compton and Jason Kokrak each shot 65 and were two strokes back, tied for second place.

Phil Mickelson, who last weekend won the PGA Championship to become the oldest player at age 50 to capture a major, shot a 3-over 73 and is tied for 87th place.

Brandon Hagy, another former Cal golfer, shot a 77 and is tied for second-to-last. He had five bogeys and a double-bogey to finish the round seven over par.

Cover photo of Byeong-Hun An by Rob Schumacher, USA Today

