Cal 'Shelter in Place' Order Lifted After Campus Was on Lockdown Due to 'Credible Threat'

The Cal campus was put on lockdown on Thursday morning because of what the campus police department called a "credible threat," SF Gate reported Thursday. However, the shelter in place mandate was lifted at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Cal campus was effectively closed down and classes were canceled for the rest of the day, and many campus services were closed. There was no word as to whether any Cal sports would be affected. The Bears' spring football practices are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, so they were not impacted by Thursday's shutdown.

However, there was a significant sports cancellation for Friday. The No. 6 Cal women's water polo team's scheduled game against No. 9 Arizona State on Friday in the quarterfinals of the MPSF Championships was canceled due to COVID-19 developments within the Sun Devils program. The Bears will advance directly to Saturday's semifinals, where they will meet No. 1 USC at 2:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, campus police had sent an emergency alert:

"Campus police are investigating a credible campus-wide threat. Please go inside and move away from doors and windows," campus police said in an emergency alert issued at 10 a.m. "If you are not on campus, please stay away from the area. Facilities Services are locking buildings on campus."

The campus police department issued an update that stated it is "actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals," but said there is no threat of an active shooter at this time.

According to the SFGate report, as of noon, officers were still conducting sweeps in search of the suspect.

Multiple sources told the Daily Californian that the suspect allegedly made threats against faculty at the Cesar Chavez Student Center, a student services building near the Bancroft and Telegraph entrance to campus.

The most recent update stated that the shelter in place order had been lifted.

Cover photo of Cal logo by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

