Cal Catcher Cole Elvis Transferring to Kansas

Not only did Cal have six players taken in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft, all of whom, with the possible exception of 20th-round pick Keshawn Ogans, are expected to sign pro contract, but the Golden Bears apparently also lost catcher Cole Elvis.

Elvis was not taken in the 20-round MLB draft earlier this month. However, he had already announced om social media that he is transferring to Kansas.

Elvis was one of just two Cal players to start all 56 games this past season (shortstop Ogans was the Other), and Elvis batted .266 with three home runs with 41 RBIs. He was also Cal's starting catcher in 2021 when he hit .233 with nine home runs.

Elvis was a senior this past season, but spring sports athletes who competed in 2020 were given an extra year of eligibility.

First-round pick Dylan Beavers is certain to sign a pro contract, while fourth-round selection Steven Zobac, fifth-round picks Nathan Martorella and Josh White and ninth-round pick Joseph King are expected to sign pro deals as well. Ogans, as a junior drafted the 20th pick, might consider returning to Cal for his senior season, but he is most likely to sign a pro contract as well.

That will leave Cal without seven key players from the squad that finished the season with a 29-27 record, finished tied for sixth in the Pac-12, earned a berth in the conference tournament but did not reach the postseason.

Cover photo of Cole Elvis by Robert Edwards, KLC Fotos

