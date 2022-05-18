Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Among Betting Favorites for PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the betting favorites for this week’s PGA Championship, but former Cal golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa are not too far down the list of favorites for this event, which is the second major of the year.

The betting odds for each golfer vary depending on the betting site you choose. At the end of this story we note the odds from several betting sites for the top 25 favorites, but Scheffler and Rahm are both at about 12-to-1 to win the event, while Morikawa is generally 18-to-1 and Homa is somewhere around 60-to-1, which is still among the top 25 favorites.

Morikawa is part of an all-star threesome on the first day of the PGA Championship, as he and the two tournament favorites, Scheffler and Rahm, are scheduled to tee off at 11:36 a.m. Pacific time (2:36 p.m. Eastern time) on hole No. 1 on Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In Friday’s second round, those three will tee off at 6:11 a.m. Pacific time (9:11 Eastern time) starting on the 10th hole.

Homa will start Thursday’s first round on the 10th tee, beginning at 5:49 a.m. Pacific time (8:49 a.m. Eastern time) and will be grouped with Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau. On Friday that group will begin on the first tee at 11:14 a.m. Pacific time (2:14 p.m. Eastern time).

Morikawa has already won two majors, finished fifth in the Masters last month and has not played a tournament since placing 26th in the RBC Heritage on April 17.

Homa has yet to win a major, finished 48th at The Masters last month and is coming off his fourth career PGA Tour win in his most recent event, the Wells Fargo Championship on May 8.

ESPN.com placed both Morikawa and Homa among the 18 players it included in its “Tier 1” category of “The guys who can win.”

It said this about Morikawa:

Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park in his first start at the event. The previous three players to win the event at age 23 were Nicklaus, Woods and McIlroy. Morikawa's ballstriking skills will be at a premium at Southern Hills.

ESPN said this about Homa:

In the 2016-17 season, Homa had 17 tour starts and missed 15 cuts. Since May 2019, he has won four times on the PGA Tour. Only Cantlay, McIlroy, Morikawa and Thomas have won more often.

CBS Sports put Morikawa sixth in its ranking of players in the PGA Championship, and said this:

6. Collin Morikawa (Won in 2020): If you were to draw up a statistical profile for the modern game, it would be difficult to do better than Morikawa. In five positive strokes-gained putting weeks this season, he's finished in the top five of those tournaments four times. In four negative strokes-gained putting performances, he's finished outside the top 50 three times. This sounds like a wild seismograph, and in a lot of ways it is, but it also gives him an opportunity to win so many tournaments. The other thing about Morikawa this week is that "huge greens but tiny landing areas" screams third major for him. If he does win this week it will be three in 10 major starts. An eye-popping (albeit unsustainable) pace.

CBS Sports ranked Homa No. 19, with this comment:

19. Max Homa (T64 in 2013): Homa has not been good at major championships to this point in his career, but he's also not been as good at any point in his career as he is right now. Homa comes in off a win at the Wells Fargo Championship a few weeks ago, and in the same way it's time for J.T. to start contending for majors, it's time for Homa to start making the weekend and making some noise in a space where he has yet to do so.

So we looked at the odds for the 25 players who have the shortest odds for the PGA Championship. We used seven of the leading betting sites – Draft Kings, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, BetMGM, PointsBet, BetRivers and Unibet -- as reported by thelines.com, and also looked at an eighth site, vegasinsider.com. For each of the top 3 25etting favorites we provided the shortest odds for that golfer at any of the sites, then his longest odds from any site. Incidentally, Tiger Woods comes in as the 24th-best betting favorite.

Scottie Scheffler -- Shortest odds: +1100 (11-t o-1). Longest odds: +1200 (12-to-1)

Jon Rahm – Shortest odds: +1100 (11-to-1). Longest odds: +1200 (12-to-1)

Justin Thomas – Shortest odds: +1200 (12-to-1). Longest odds: +1600 (16-to-1)

Rory McIlroy – Shortest odds: +1400 (14-to-1). Longest odds: +1800 (18-to-1)

Jordan Spieth – Shortest odds: +1600 (16-to-1). Longest odds: +2000 (20-to-1)

Collin Morikawa – Shortest odds: +1600 (16-to-1). Longest odds: +2000 (20-to-1)

Patrick Cantlay – Shortest odds: +1600 (16-to-1). Longest odds: +2200 (22-to-1)

Cameron Smith – Shortest odds: +2100 (21-to-1). Longest odds: +2500 (25-to-1)

Dustin Johnson – Shortest odds: +2100 (21-to-1). Longest odds: +2500 (25-to-1)

Victor Hovland – Shortest odds: +2200 (22-to-1). Longest odds: +2800 (28-to-1)

Hideki Matsuyama – Shortest odds: +2200 (22-to-1). Longest odds: +2800 (28-to-1)

Xavier Schaufflele – Shortest odds: +2200 (22-to-1). Longest odds: +2800 (28-to-1)

Shane Lowry – Shortest odds: +2500 (25-to-1). Longest odds: +3500 (35-to-1)

Will Zalatoris – Shortest odds: +3300 (33-to-1). Longest odds: +4100 (41-to-1)

Joaquin Nieman – Shortest odds: +3500 (35-to-1). Longest odds: +4500 (45-to-1)

Brooks Koepka – Shortest odds: +3500 (35-to-1). Longest odds: +4800 (48-to-1)

Matthew Fitzpatrick – Shortest odds: +4000 (40-to-1). Longest odds: +4800 (48-to-1)

Sam Burns – Shortest odds: +4000 (40-to-1). Longest odds: +5000 (50-to-1)

Daniel Berger – Shortest odds: +4500 (45-to-1). Longest odds: +5500 (55-to-1)

Corey Conners – Shortest odds: +4500 (45-to-1). Longest odds: +6600 (66-to-1)

Tony Finau – Shortest odds: +4500 (45-to-1). Longest odds: +8000 (80-to-1)

Max Homa – Shortest odds: +5500 (55-to-1). Longest odds: +7000 (70-to-1)

Louie Oosthusien – Shortest odds: +6000 (60-to-1). Longest odds: +800 (80-to-1)

Tiger Woods – Shortest odds: +6500 (65-to-1). Longest odds: +7500 (75-to-1)

Tyrrell Hatton – Shortest odds: +6000 (60-to-1). Longest odds: +8500 (85-to-1)

Notes:

Sungjae Im – Withdrew from the PGA Championship

Paul Casey – Withdrew from the PGA Championship

An extra piece of video on Max Homa:

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports

