Cal's David Durden Named National Men's Swimming Coach of the Year

This is the sixth such honor for the Golden Bears head coach

Cal head coach David Durden was named the NCAA men's swimming and diving coach of the year for the sixth time by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) on Monday.

The award came two days after the Golden Bears won their seventh NCAA Championship and the fifth in Durden's 15 years as Cal's head coach. Cal has won NCAA team titles under Durden in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2022 while finishing among the top two teams at 12 consecutive national meets dating back to 2010.

Cal ended the 2022 national meet at Georgia Tech's McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta with 487.5 points, ahead of runner-up Texas (436.5 points) and third-place Florida (374 points).

Durden was the head swimming coach of Team USA for the this past summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

