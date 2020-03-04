Diane Ninemire, who served 32 seasons as Cal's head softball coach, announced her retirement, effective immediately, because of health issues.

Ninemire won a national championship in 2002, compiled a record of 1,355-687-1 since becoming head coach in 1988, and was twice named national coach of the year. She was inducted into Cal's Athletic Hall of Fame last year.

"I've loved this job from my first day at Cal," Ninemire said. "I'm stepping down because of health reasons that are preventing me from being able to do the job at the level I feel our program and student-athletes deserve. I'm going to take time now to work on things that I need to do for my personal well-being.



"My love for this program will never cease," Ninemire added. "And I hope that I'll be able to come and support the Bears as frequently as I can. We're looking forward to having a new facility just around the horizon, which will usher in a new era for Cal softball. I think that the program has a very bright future, and I want the very best for Cal and its softball program."

Cal plans a celebration of Ninemire's achievements at a special event at a date to be announced.

Associate head coach Tammy Lohmann, in her 15th season with the program, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of this season. Cal plans a national search for a replacement later this spring.

Cal is 10-9 so far this season and plays its next games at the Fresno State Tournament, beginning Friday with games against Saint Mary's and Fordham.

Ninemire was a four-time conference coach of the year and her 1,355 victories are more than any Cal coach in any sport.

Her program produced 20 All-Americans and 166 all-conference selections.

From 1999 through 2005, Cal advanced to the Women's College World Series seven consecutive seasons. Cal had six top-five finishes at the event, including runner-up finishes in in 2003 and '04. The Bears made a total of 30 postseason appearances under Ninemire.

"I'd like to thank Diane for all that she has done in service to our student-athletes, our department and our University over the last 37 years, including the past 32 as our head softball coach," Director of Athletics Jiim Knowlton said. "She has won more games than any coach in any sport in our history, led the softball team to the first NCAA women's team championship ever at Cal and was most deservedly inducted into our Cal Hall of Fame this past fall.

"We hope that she is able to devote the time she needs to improve her health for the long term. Diane leaves a wonderful legacy at Cal and we look forward to building upon it in the future."

Eight of Ninemire's former players are members of the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame, including U.S. Olympians Michele Granger (1996, gold medal), Gillian Boxx (1996, gold medal), Vicky Galindo (2008, silver medal). Valerie Arioto, a 2012 graduate, is a member of the current Olympic team set to compete in the 2020 Games.

Five additional Bears played in the Olympics for other countries, and Ninemire served as an assistant coach for Greece at the 2004 Athens Games.

Ninemire joined the Cal coaching staff as an assistant in 1983 and was promoted to head coach five years later.