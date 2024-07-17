Did Michigan Attorney General Use Alex Morgan to Make a Political Point?
Former Cal soccer star Alex Morgan was left off the U.S. Olympic roster, but apparently she still carries some weight in the political world – symbolically, at least.
A week ago, Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel, a Democrat, posted a tweet that referenced Morgan:
I adore Alex Morgan. One of the greatest of all time. But she’s aged significantly from her prime playing days & gracefully accepted that in order to win the gold it was time to pass the baton.
A little later she backed it up with this tweet:
No one will ever forget her incredible accomplishments, but Alex just wants what’s best for the team and for America. That’s what makes her a true champion.
Virtually everyone inferred this was Nessel’s thinly veiled way of saying – without saying -- that President Joe Biden should gracefully step aside as the Democratic Presidential candidate because his age has affected his behavior and speaking. A number of other Democrats have publicly expressed that opinion, but Nessel seems to prefer sending a coded message through Morgan that won’t stamp Nessel as a Biden enemy.
Her tweets received criticism from people who say she should simply state what she means.
Journalist Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire wrote: "Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) appears to take a passive aggressive shot at President Joe Biden but botches it. She suggests that Alex Morgan 'gracefully accepted' that she shouldn't play anymore in order for the team to win. That's not what happened. Morgan was not picked and she responded by saying she was "disappointed" by the decision. Many were shocked by the decision to not pick her. She said she would still support the team."
