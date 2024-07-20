Cal Sports Report

Ex-Cal Golfer Byeong Hun An Fires a Third-Round 68 at The Open

An and Collin Morikawa both among the top-20 at Royal Troon with leaders still on the course.

Jeff Faraudo

Byeong Hun An
Byeong Hun An / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On a rainy day in Scotland, one-time Cal golfer Byeong Hun An shot a 3-under 68 to remain within view of the leaders at The Open Championship on Saturday at Royal Troon Golf Course.

An finished his third round at plus-1 and positioned to improve on his career-best finish of 23rd at The Open last season. With most of the leaders still on the course, An was tied for 14th place.

World No. 6 Collin Morikawa, who began the day tied for 13th at plus-1, had birdies on the seventh and ninth holes to make a move on the leaders. 

But the 27-year-old struggled on the back nine, with bogeys on Nos. 11, 15 and 16 and finished the day with a 72 and a three-day score of plus-2 that dropped him into an 11-way tie for 16th place.

A third ex-Cal golfer, Max Homa, couldn’t duplicate the magic he delivered on Friday, when he buried a 29-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to make the cut. A day later, Homa shot a 1-under 70 but bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 left him at plus-5 for three days and trailing the leaders by double-digit strokes in a tie for 41st place.

Second-round leader Shane Lorwy, the 37-year-old Irish golfer, fell from the top spot after a double-bogey on the eighth hole and back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12 put him at minus-4 and in a tie for third place.

Daniel Brown, after a birdie on No. 12, held the lead at 6 under, with Billy Horschel one stroke back.

None of the top five had completed their rounds when this story was published.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim sank the longest hole-in-one in Open history with a 238-yard shot on the par-3 17th hole. 

Kim, who shot a 71, said, "I've had about six holes-in-one before but this is the most memorable.”

This story will be updated.

Published
Jeff Faraudo

JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Other Sports