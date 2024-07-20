Ex-Cal Golfer Byeong Hun An Fires a Third-Round 68 at The Open
On a rainy day in Scotland, one-time Cal golfer Byeong Hun An shot a 3-under 68 to remain within view of the leaders at The Open Championship on Saturday at Royal Troon Golf Course.
An finished his third round at plus-1 and positioned to improve on his career-best finish of 23rd at The Open last season. With most of the leaders still on the course, An was tied for 14th place.
World No. 6 Collin Morikawa, who began the day tied for 13th at plus-1, had birdies on the seventh and ninth holes to make a move on the leaders.
But the 27-year-old struggled on the back nine, with bogeys on Nos. 11, 15 and 16 and finished the day with a 72 and a three-day score of plus-2 that dropped him into an 11-way tie for 16th place.
A third ex-Cal golfer, Max Homa, couldn’t duplicate the magic he delivered on Friday, when he buried a 29-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to make the cut. A day later, Homa shot a 1-under 70 but bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 left him at plus-5 for three days and trailing the leaders by double-digit strokes in a tie for 41st place.
Second-round leader Shane Lorwy, the 37-year-old Irish golfer, fell from the top spot after a double-bogey on the eighth hole and back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12 put him at minus-4 and in a tie for third place.
Daniel Brown, after a birdie on No. 12, held the lead at 6 under, with Billy Horschel one stroke back.
None of the top five had completed their rounds when this story was published.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim sank the longest hole-in-one in Open history with a 238-yard shot on the par-3 17th hole.
Kim, who shot a 71, said, "I've had about six holes-in-one before but this is the most memorable.”
This story will be updated.