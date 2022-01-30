Skip to main content

Cal Easily Wins First Two Home Rugby Matches

Golden Bears knocked off two foes by a combined score of 186-5

Cal won its first two home rugby matches of the season in convincing style on Saturday, defeating UC Santa Barbara 66-5 and beating San Diego Legion Academy U-23 squad 120-0.


In the first contest against UCSB, eight Golden Bears players scored tries. Junior Max Clark and sophomore Dom Paga each scored twice, and junior Alex Brundage went 8-for-10 on conversions.

Cal allowed just one try, that coming in the 45th minute, but the Bears then scored five unanswered tries to close out the contest.

In the second match, the Bears dominated the San Diego Legion Academy team. Cal jumped out to a 73-0 lead at halftime, then recorded seven more tries in the second half for a total of 18 tries. Sixteen different Cal players scored.

Seniors Marcus Shankland and Nick Bloom scored two tries apiece, and junior Max Schumacher was 12-for-12 in conversion attempts. Junior Jack Casey converted two tries and Brundage converted another.

"We appreciate both UC Santa Barbara and the San Diego academy team for making the trip," senior captain Sam Golla said. "The Gauchos had the run of play for some of that match and the academy side never gave in. We played pretty quick in that second match which made it hard on them. The fact they stayed at it is a credit to them."

The Bears will return to Witter Rugby Field next weekend when they host California Maritime Academy on February 5 at 1 p.m.

Cover photo by Guy Warren Photography

