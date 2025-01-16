Former Cal Golfer Max Homa on the Cover of PGA Tour 2K25 Game
The latest edition of the PGA Tour 2K gaming franchise was announced this week, and former Cal golfer Max Homa shares the cover on two of three versions of the PGA Tour 2K25 game, which will be released on February 28.
Tigers Woods is the primary presence on all three versions, and is the only presence on the PGA Tour 2K25 Legend Edition. However, Woods is joined by Homa and Matt Fitzpatrcik on both the PGA Tour 2K25 Deluxe Edition and the PGA Tour 2K25 Standard Ediion.
As you see here:
Homa was asked about his reaction to being selected as a cover boy for the game during his participation this week in the made-for-TV TGL (Tomorrow's Golf League) simulated golf event. He said (as noted in the tweet below): "I think as surprised as anyone, because I didn't do anything last season to deserve it. . . . but I'll take it.".
Homa has won six PGA Tour events in his career, but he did not finish first or second in any of the 22 evens he entered in 2024. He spent most of the past several years ranked among the top 10 golfers in the world, and got as high as fifth in April 2023. However, his golf ranking has slipped to 45th this week.
He tied for third at he 2024 Masters, but he did not finish in the top 30 of the PGA Championship or The Open Championship and missed the cut at the US. Open.
He still earned $3.8 million last season and remains one of the most popular players on the tour with his candid -- and often funny -- quotes and his interesting twitter comments, like this one of a week ago:
Homa's popularity is undoubtedly why the 34-year-old Homa is on the cover. Being a cover boy for the game probably has less to do with the fact that he was the 2013 individual NCAA champion while at Cal.
Here is the introductory video of 2K25:
