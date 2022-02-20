Max Homa, Collin Morikawa Will Need Big Sundays to Chase Down Joaquin Niemann

Collin Morikawa hits a tee shot at Riviera. Photo by Gary A. Vasquez, USA Today

Cal alums Collin Morikawa and Max Homa will begin Sunday’s final round of The Genesis Invitational sitting in fifth and sixth place at Riviera, but the climb will be steep.

Joaquin Niemann followed his back-to-back rounds of eight-under 63 with an uneven 68 on Saturday but set a 54-hole tournament record of 19 under par to carry a three-stroke lead into the final 18.

Morikawa is eight strokes off the pace and Homa, the tournament’s defending champion, is nine back.

Morikawa, 25, is alone in fifth after carding a 68 on Saturday. It was his third consecutive round of 68 or better, and he is at 11 under. Morikawa bogeyed his first two holes, then played five under the rest of the day with birdies on 6, 8, 13, 17 and 18.

Homa, 31, is part of a four-way tie for sixth place at 10 under after shooting a 67. Scottie Scheffler is also at 10 under.

Homa opened with an eagle on the par-5 first hole — his second eagle of the tournament — and made the turn at 30. He was six under for the day through 11 holes before sprinkling three bogeys among his final seven holes to finish at 67.

Niemann, a 23-year-old from Chile, was all over the map Saturday, with an eagle on the par-4 10th hole and three birdies, but also three bogeys. Even so, his three-day score was the best ever at the event.

“I'm having the best time of my life right now,” Niemann told Golf Digest. “I just try to keep it calm, but yeah, I'm enjoying it a lot and I just can't wait to have a good day tomorrow.”

Niemann can become the first wire-to-wire winner at Riviera since Charlie Sifford in 1969.

“You don't lead tournaments too often out here, there's too many good players,” he said. “But yeah, I think when it's your week you've got to try to do your best and try to stay there, stay in the present and do your best.”

Three back in second place is Cameron Young, a 24-year-old Wake Forest grad, who shot a 69 and is at minus-16. Ranked 113th in the world, Young is seeing his first PGA tour victory in just his 12th event.

Homa was impressed by the two young leaders.

“That’s the beauty of this golf course,” he said. “If you hit great shots, you’re going to have a lot of great opportunities for birdie, and they’re obviously hitting a lot of great shots. I thought Sam (Burns) played amazing last year, and they’re making him look like a chump. It’s crazy, but you can see it. I wasted a few shots. It’s out there.”

Viktor Hovland is third at minus-13 after a 65, matching the best score of the day. Justin Thomas birdied his final two holes for a 70 and is fourth at 12 under.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Gary A. Vasquez, USA Today

