Scores Are Low But Collin Morikawa and Max Homa in Contention at Riviera

Morikawa sits in sixth place, Homa tied for 10th but both have work to do.

Two former Cal golfers are positioned in the top-10 entering the weekend at The Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

But both Collin Morikawa and Max Homa have some heavy lifting to do Saturday and Sunday if they are going to contend for first prize in the event that has a $12 million total purse.

Morkikawa shot a four-under 67 for the second straight day on Friday and his eight-under total of 134 is good for sixth place but is eight strokes off the pace set by Joaquin Niemann, who has paired rounds of 63 for a 36-hole total of 16-under 126.

Homa shot a 70 on Friday after opening with a 66 that included a 79-foot putt for eagle on the par-4 10th hole. He is tied for 10th place with a two-round total of 136.

Morikawa had five birdies and one bogey in each of his two rounds.

Homa had four birdies and a bogey in the first round in addition to his eagle-2. He mixed four birdies with three bogeys on Friday.

The tournament’s defending champion, Homa is playing near where he grew up in Southern California. He often attended this tournament while younger and admitted he was a bit nervous Thursday when he was introduced to the gallery as the defending champ.

"It was cool. I got a nice ovation," Homa said. "But it was fun. I've been on this tee a million times watching and playing now, and to get to hear that was pretty special."

Niemann, a 23-year-old from Chile, has one career PGA tour victory and is ranked No. 32 on the world list. But through two rounds at Riviera, he has 16 birdies, one bogey and an eagle.

He has a two-stroke lead over Cameron Young, who played a bogey-free round of nine-under 62 on Friday and is 14 under for the tournament.

Justin Thomas is third at 11 under, five strokes back, after a 64 in the second round. Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth share fourth place at nine under.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm shot a second-round 73 and barely made the cut. He is tied for 59th, 16 strokes back of Niemann.

