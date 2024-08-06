Golden Girl: Cal's Camryn Rogers Wins Hammer at Paris Olympics
Camryn Rogers has been winning major hammer throw championships since she was a teen-ager. On Tuesday she got the big one.
The 25-year-old Cal grad captured the Olympic gold medal to go with her victory at the World Championships a year ago, giving the Golden Bears their first individual track and field gold at the Olympics since 1948.
Rogers, the Canadian who won three NCAA titles, won with a throw of 252 feet, 6 inches (76.97 meters) to become the first female Cal athlete to win any Olympic medal in the sport.
Cal hadn’t won an individual gold medal in track and field since Guinn Smith took the pole vault gold at the 1948 London Games. Rogers joins Smith and 400-meter specialist Archie Williams (1936) as the Golden Bears’ only individual gold-medal winners in track and field.
Rogers had to battle from behind twice to win three years after placing fifth at the Tokyo Olympics.
She held the early lead with a first-round throw of 243-1 (74.11 meters) before China’s Jie Zhou, 21, inched in front with her second-round effort of 243-8 (74.27).
Rogers regained the lead with a third-round effort of 244-4 (74.47) but that didn’t last long. American Annette Nneka Echikunwoke, 28, a surprise winner at the U.S. trials, delivered a season-best throw of 247-8 (75.48) to move into the top spot after three rounds.
Rogers drew close to Echikunwoke with a fourth-round throw of 247-6 (75.44) then broke through with her winning mark on her fifth try. That throw still short of Rogers’ personal best of 257-11 (78.62) that ranks her fifth on the all-time world list, but it was farther than either silver-medalist Echikunwoke or bronze winner Zhao have ever gone.
The pick of Track and Field News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today and Athletics Weekly to win in Paris, Rogers delivered.
Including four relays, Cal now has seven Olympic gold medals in track and field. The most recent of those was by sprinter Eddie Hart on the 4x100 relay at the 1972 Games — 52 years ago.
She also allowed Canada to sweep gold in the men’s and women’s hammer after teammate Ethan Katzberg claimed the men’s title.
Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk, 38, the three-time defending Olympic champion and the world-recordholder, had her best performance of the season to finish fourth Tuesday at 243-6 (74.23). Rogers became the first woman other than Włodarczyk to win gold in the event since 2008.
American-recordholder DeAnna Price, 31, continued her history of struggles at the Olympics. The eighth-place finisher at the previous two Games, Price finished 11th with a best of 232-11 (71.00).
Cal junior Mykolas Alekna, the world-recordholder and top qualifier in the discus on Monday, goes for gold on Wednesday.