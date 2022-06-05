Max Homa Makes Dramatic Charge Up the Leaderboard at The Memorial

Former Cal golfer surges on the front nine to contend for the lead, but a double bogey on his final hole puts a damper on his round with golfers still on the course.

Former Cal golfer Max Homa made a dramatic run at the leaders early in the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio.

A double-bogey on the final hole provided a disappointing ending, however, with most of the leaders still on the course.

Homa started the fourth round tied for 19th place, 10 strokes off the lead, but he posted birdies in five of the first seven holes to move into a tie for second place at 8-under for the tournament.

Homa's impressive front-nine run ended with a double bogey on the 10th hole, but he got back to 4-under for the round with a birdie on No. 11.

He then recorded another birdie on the 14th hole, and at that point he was tied for third place, one stroke behind Joaquin Niemann, who finished at 9-under after a 3-under-par round of 70 on Sunday. Homa was four strokes behind leader Bill Horschel, who had completed only nine holes at that point and was at 1-over for the day but 12-under for the tournament.

However, Homa ruined his round with a double-bogey 6 on the final hole, leaving him with a round of 3-under-par 69 and a four-day total of 6-under-par 282.

When he finished his final round at about 4 p.m. Eastern time (1 p.m. Pacific time), Homa was tied for fifth place, one stroke behind Denny McCarthy, three strokes behind Aaron Wise and Joaquin Niemann, and seven strokes behind leader Bill Horschel. The four golfers ahead of Homa were still on the course when this story was posted at about 1:15 p.m. Pacific time, and Horschel and Wise had completed just 10 holes.

This presumably will be the fifth straight tournament in which Homa has finished among the top 25, and that includes a victory in the Wells Fargo Championship on May 8.

He began the week ranked 28th in the world golf rankings, which was a career high, and he may in Ohio.move up a few notches after his result.

Cover Photo of Max Homa by Aaron Doster, USA TODAY Sports.

