Max Homa Takes on the PGA Championship with One Caddie Tied Behind His Back

Cal Golf: Max Homa Will Play the PGA Championship Without His Usual Caddie

Instead, Homa brings in Phil Mickelson's former long=time caddie.
Author:
Publish date:

Max Homa is not exactly on his own this weekend at the PGA Championship, but he will be without a key member of his team.

Joe Greiner, Homa’s regular caddie, will not be at Kiawah Island but instead will be 2,991 miles away at DuPont, Washington.

Greiner — apparently with Homa’s blessing — will be competing in a tournament of his own the U.S. amateur Four-Ball Championships at Chambers Bay in University Place.

In Greiner’s place, Homa will bring on veteran caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay.

Mackay, 56, who also works as a golf commentator, spent 25 years as Phil Mickelson’s caddie.

“I’m imagining that Joe was a bit freaked out because now I didn’t have a caddie for a major,” Homa told co-host Shane Bacon on their Gt a Grup podcast.

"Bones is one of the nicest, greatest people I've ever been around,” Homa said of Mackay. “I have the utmost respect for Joe's caddieing and I mean this is not a slight at all, so please believe me when I say that, but it'll be really cool to be around someone like Bones who is, quote unquote, a real caddie.

“Joe has learned his way into this; not that Bones didn't, but he's been doing this forever. He's been on the bag for a bunch of majors, major champions, he's just kind of seen it all: Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups. He's just probably one of the best minds in golf.”

Homa, enjoying his most successful season on the PGA tour, will team with Sam Burns and Abraham Ancer on Thursday and Friday. They tee off from the first tee Thursday at 12:52 p.m. ET.

The stroke-play rounds at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball event will be Saturday and Sunday at Chambers Bay in University Place and The Home Course in DuPont. The top 32 teams advancing begin match play on Monday at Chambers Bay. The 18-hole final will be contested next Wednesday.

Cover photo of Max Homa and caddie Joe Greiner by Jasen Vinlove, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Max Homa, right, with usual caddie Joe Greiner
