With Four Birdies on Final Five Holes, Max Homa is in the Hunt at Phoenix Open

With four birdies on his final five holes, the Cal grad is just three strokes off the lead.

Former Cal star Max Homa birdied four of his final five holes to overcome a rough start Saturday and climb within three strokes of the lead at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Homa, 31 years old and ranked No. 37 in the world, is part of a five-way tie for seventh place at 11 under par through three rounds.

The 2013 NCAA champion while at Cal, Homa now lives in Scottsdale so he’d love to win his fourth PGA tour title in his hometown. He is coming off a strong 2021 season during which he won two events.

Homa began the day in a tie for fifth place and four strokes off the pace after bogey-free rounds on Thursday and Friday, when he shot 69 and 65. But he bogeyed the second and fifth holes Saturday to fall back.

With birdies on Nos. 14, 16, 17 and 18, Homa completed his round at 3-under 68 and moved back into contention heading into Sunday’s final 18 holes.

The leader since Thursday is 24-year-old Sahith Theegala, a Pepperdine grad who is ranked 318th in the world and only playing in this event after receiving a sponsor’s exemption.

He shot 66 and 64 in the first two rounds and held onto a one-stroke lead 14 under after shooting a 69 on Saturday. He overcame a double-bogey on the fourth hole to stay on top.

"What a day," Theegala said. "So many ups and downs. I mean, it was wild."

Brooks Koepka, the co-leader after the first round and the tournament’s defending champion, is just one back after a 68. Xander Schuffele, Patrick Cantlay, Talor Gooch and Scottie Scheffler are tied for third at 12 under.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Allan Henry, USA Today

