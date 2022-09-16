Max Homa Tied for Lead at Fortinet Championship after Two Rounds

He was paired with former Cal teammate Michael Kim at this PGA event, and shared a great story about Kim

Max Homa, one of five former Cal golfers playing in this week’s PGA Tour event, is tied for the lead after the first two rounds of the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Homa shot a 5-under-par 67 on Friday at the Silverado Resort and Spa North Course and is 12-under for the tournament, tied with Danny Willett, who fired an 8-under 64 on Friday.

Those two are two strokes ahead of Justin Lower, who led after the first round and is alone in third heading into Saturday’s third round after shooting a 1-under 71 in the second round.

A number of golfers are still on the course as of 4 p.m. Pacific time and have not completed their second rounds.

Homa is the defending champion at this tournament, which is the first PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 season. But what made the first two rounds particularly enjoyable for Homa was that his former Cal teammate, Michael Kim, was part of his threesome, along with Cameron Champ, for the first two rounds. And Homa, who was Kim’s roommate on the road during their time on the Cal golf team, told a great story about Kim this week, which presumably took place at Cal.

(Check out the Cal golf team picture with Homa and Kim midway through the tweet.)

Unfortunately Kim, who is ranked 376th in the world and played in just five PGA Tour events this past season, will not be playing on Saturday. He shot an even-par 72 on Friday and was at 3-over for the tournament, well below the cutline.

Here’s where the three other former Cal golfers stand at the Fortinet Championship:

--James Hahn shot a 4-under-par 68 on Friday and is 5-under after two rounds.

--Bradon Hagy shot a 1-over 73 in the second round and is at 2-under for the tournament. That should get him into the weekend, but just barely, with the projected cutline being 2-under.

--Byeong Hun An, who spent one year at Cal before turning pro, started the day in third place after shooting a 6-under 66 on Thursday, but he got a late start and was still on the course when this story was posted.

But the story is Homa, who is ranked 20th in the world and will participate in the Presidents Cup next weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He had an outstanding start to his second round. Homa began his round on the 10th tee and birdied two of his first three holes, as seen here.

.He went to 4-under for the day with an eagle on No. 16, his seventh hole of the day.

Homa got to 5-under for the round and 12-under for the tournament with a birdie on No. 1, his 10th hole of the round.

He led the tournament by two strokes at the time. He bogeyed the next hole before getting six pars in row and finishing with a birdie on his final hole of the round.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Adam Hagy

